Thus was born a “floating city”: this is the largest cruise ship in the world

https://video.repubblica.it/mondo/cosi-nasce-una-citta-galleggiante-ecco-la-nave-da-crociera-piu-grande-del-mondo/406864/407575

Copy <iframe class = "rep-video-embed" src = "https://video.repubblica.it/embed/mondo/cosi-nasce-una-citta-galleggiante-ecco-la-nave-da-crociera-piu- world-wide / 406864/407575 & width = 640 & height = 360 "width =" 640 "height =" 360 "frameborder =" 0 "scrolling =" no "> </iframe>

Copy

The Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, has officially joined the Royal Caribbean fleet. And a video shows the giant’s journey to completion, from cutting steel to delivery. It was built in Saint-Nazaire, France, and it took three years for the 362-meter-long ship to be ready for passengers. On the occasion of the completion of the construction, the traditional change of flag took place in Marseille with Chantiers de l’Atlantique, partner of the Royal Caribbean shipyard. The Wonder of the Seas will make its official debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 4, to begin a series of seven-night Caribbean cruises before heading to Barcelona and Rome to offer summer Mediterranean tours. Guests will board what is essentially a small town at sea. The “Wonder of the Seas” weighs 236,857 tons, has 18 decks, 24 guest elevators, 2,867 staterooms and can accommodate up to 6,988 guests, assisted by 2,300 crew members.