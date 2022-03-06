Thus was born the rivalry between the Querétaro bar and the Atlas bar, who caused a tragedy in Mexico

2022-03-06

The mexican soccer was stained this weekend by the violence in the stadiums.

This Saturday the Queretaro was measured against Atlas by MX League and near the 60th minute the game was stopped due to a confrontation between the bars of both teamswhich ended with dozens of injured fans.

At the moment 26 people are reported injured and no deceased, said this Sunday the governor of the central state of QueretaroMauricio Kuri.

The question that many are now asking is: How did the rivalry between the bars the Queretaro (The Resistance) and Atlas (Bar 51)?

It all started back in 2007. Los Gallos del Queretaro They were fighting not to descend, so they went with everything for a victory on the last date of the tournament against Atlas.

The red and black team did not play anything in this commitment. The game was on April 29 at the Jalisco stadium, which celebrated Nicolás Olivera’s double, which he sent to the Queretaro to the extinct Primera A.

At the end of the match the worst happened. The Albiazul Resistance and the Barra 51 del Atlas met on the outskirts of the stadium and there was a tremendous pitched battle that left several wounded and arrested.