Thylane Blondeau erases (again) a laser tattoo, unpublished images of her treatment

Demi Lovato, Romeo Beckham, Selena Gomez… Wearing tattoos is commonplace among many personalities. Thylane Blondeau therefore does not escape this trend, but tries somehow to get rid of it or at least to control this fad. Or maybe she just wants to make up for a result she is not satisfied with like Caroline Receveur?

Anyway, Monday, October 10, she underwent a laser session at CSHP Paris (High Performance Care Center) to have a tattoo removed that was visibly located on her arm, according to her Instagram story of the day. “0 pain tattoo removal“, she commented, recommending this address to her fans for those who would also like to withdraw from it.

A priori effective and painless practice, which she had already used at the beginning of the year, still in the same center of the capital, dedicated to cosmetic surgery and located Rue de Ponthieu in the 8th arrondissement. She then had her cross removed, the logo of the Chrome Hearts brand, which she had never filled. But she has plenty of other tattoos, visible on her various Instagram posts, such as the words Alive (Alive), Grateful (Grateful) or One Life (A life).

Crazy Love

When it’s not for her tattoos, it’s for her appearances at fashion shows or for her relationship with Benjamin Attal that Veronika Loubry’s daughter is talking about her….

