Thyroid bonus 2022: how to request it. The guide – Economy

Thyroid Bonus: This is an indemnity recognized by the INPS to those with a disability of more than 74% caused, in fact, by a thyroid disorder. The amount of the contribution planned for this year, 2022, goes from 291.60 to 550 euros, based on the disability certified by an INPS medical commission.

The check is up to you to those suffering from thyroid disease such as the presence of thyroid carcinomas, removal of the gland, goiter, hypothyroidism with neuropsychiatric compensation or hypoparathioidism.

The base amount of the bonus, for this year, is 291.60 euros and concerns those with a disability from 74% to 99%. For those who are not autonomous or have 100% disability, however, a figure of 550 euros can be reached.

To get the contribution you have to submit an application for civil invalidity to INPS, having in hand the certificates signed by their GP that certify the existence of pathologies related to the thyroid gland. The application can be presented in a patronage but also independently, directly on the INPS website, using one’s Spid credentials (digital identity) or Cie, the electronic identity card.









These the necessary “papers” to apply for the Thyroid Bonus: a valid identification document, the Iban code of the current account on which to credit the contribution, the tax return earned in the previous year, the date of marriage (if married) and their personal data.

Once the INPS has examined the documents sent by the applicant, it will come set an appointment (with message via email or sms) for a visit in front of the INPS medical commission. THEn that occasion it will be necessary to have a thyroid ultrasound with you for simple goiter, nodular goiter, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis; other specific documents for the pathologies indicated, the TSH proof (which evaluates any disorders), a valid identity document, the health card, the original medical certificate sent with the application for the bonus

After the visit you will receive the minutes in which it will be noted, if considered to exist, the percentage of disability that determines the amount of the bonus.









The recognized pathologies by the Inps health commission for the Thyroid Bonus are thyroid carcinomas, papillary thyroid carcinoma, follicular thyroid carcinoma, medullary thyroid carcinoma, anaplastic thyroid carcinoma, goiter, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism

At the same time as submitting the application for civil disability necessary to obtain the thyroid bonus, employees can also apply for the benefits of law 104/92: daily rests of 1 or 2 hours, depending on the working time; 3 days of monthly leave that can be divided into hours; extraordinary paid leave, up to a maximum of 2 years in working life; refusal to transfer headquarters and unavailability for night work.