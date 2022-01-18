“Thyroid bonus 2022”: what it really is (and how to request it)

They are calling it that, but it is not really a bonus: it is an economic support aimed at thyroid patients that must be requested following the assessment of their disability by the ASL

In recent days, among the many economic subsidies financed by the government in the context of the Budget Law, there is also talk of a Thyroid Bonus. In reality, the definition is improper and misleading: it is not a real bonus, but an indemnity recognized by INPS for those suffering from diseases related to the thyroid gland. The benefit varies from 291.60 euros up to a maximum of 550 euros per month depending on the severity of the disability – ranging from 74% to 100% and which is recognized upon passing a visit from the Medical Commission of the Social Security Institute. The pathologies contemplated for access to the allowance are the following:

thyroid cancer;

hyperthyroidism;

hypothyroidism;

thyroid goiter.

How to submit the application

In the presence of a clinical assessment of one of the thyroid pathologies listed above, it is possible to apply for the indemnity through your general practitioner, who will fill out an introductory certificate by accessing the INPS website: the patient’s personal data will be indicated in the certificate and the pathologies that the Commission will be able to evaluate in order to possibly pay the indemnity; this certificate will then be provided to the patient in paper form. We remember that There is a charge for processing this introductory certificate borne by the patient.

With the introductory certificate of the doctor, which is valid for 90 days, it is then possible to proceed with the actual question, which the patient can do independently on the INPS website (by logging in with their SPID credentials or with the Electronic Identity) or with the help of a patronage: at the time of the application, the Social Security Institute will propose an appointment date for the medical examination with which the ASL Commission will evaluate the case and ascertain the presence of the invalidity. After the commission’s visit, a double report will be sent home and via certified e-mail: the first part will contain the patient’s personal and health data, the second the outcome of the visit and the declaration of invalidity expressed as a percentage.

With the certification as a percentage of their disability, it will then be possible to access the monthly benefit: the minimum amount, 291.60 euros, is up to those who have a certified disability of 74%; this subsidy can reach 550 euros per month for 100% disability.

Source: INPS

