Thyroid bonus? Not really. Here is what it is, who is entitled to and the amount paid

The disturbances to the thyroid according to some data referring to 2021, they affect 6 million Italians: they are mostly women and are reflected in changes in weight and mood, stress and irritability, abdominal swelling and fatigue. The most common are hypothyroidism (when the gland works little) and hyperthyroidism (when on the contrary it is subjected to an excessive endocrine workload), however there are more serious pathologies. So what is the Thyroid Bonus? It must be said that it is nothing more than the check that INPS pays out in favor of those who have a recognized disability. Therefore, this tool is referred to as a thyroid bonus simply for convenience. In the event that a disability percentage of at least 74% is recognized by the appropriate INPS commission, then it will be possible to apply for the allowance for civil disability. But be careful, because to access these benefits it is not enough to have a recognized disability as it is also necessary to satisfy income limits.

