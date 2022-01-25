Thyroid bonus: what it is and how to request it

Within the 2022 Budget Law there is also an economic support that has already been renamed, improperly, the thyroid bonus. It is in fact an indemnity recognized by the INPS to all who have one pathology of the thyroid gland that caused him a disability of more than 74%. The benefit is monthly and the amount of the sum can range from 291.60 euros up to 550 euros, based on the recognized disability threshold. But let’s see who is eligible and how to request it.

Who is entitled to it

To access this financial support, you must have, as we already mentioned before, a disability of more than 74% in conjunction with one of these thyroid disorders:

thyroid cancer (papillary thyroid cancer, follicular thyroid cancer, medullary thyroid cancer, anplastic thyroid cancer)

hyperthyroidism

hypothyroidism

thyroid goiter

How to apply

If you have the requirements to apply for it, you will first need to contact your family doctor. In fact, he will be the one to compile an introductory certificate present on the INPS website, already providing your data and indicating the pathologies you suffer from.

At this point, he will have to deliver the printed document and you will be able to proceed with within the next 90 days the real question, always through the site or by contacting a patronage. Always on the same occasion you will have to make an appointment with the ASL Commission who will evaluate your case (and that of whoever submits the request) and decide whether you are entitled to the monthly allowance or not. You will receive the report containing all the information directly at home.

Remember that along with the certificate, you will also need to be in possession of a whole series of other documents such as the identity card, but also the tax return of the previous year.

