Thyroid cancer affects women five times more than men

Without a doubt, thyroid cancer has historically targeted women. Data from Costa Rica and around the world show that this tumor is recorded five times more often in women than in men.

Recent studies for the country confirm this fact. This is a report by the Universidad HispanoAmericana (UH), released on the morning of August 25, which collected data on care, hospitalizations and deaths due to this disease between the years 2000 and 2022.

According to these figures, there are six women for every man suffering from this disease. Among them, it is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer; Tenth among them.

Why is it seen mainly in women? There is still no clear answer to this, although this is a reason for international study, since this tendency towards the female sex is observed in all countries. It is thought that there may be some relationship between genetics and female hormones, but this has not been determined.

The thyroid is the gland that regulates metabolism and is responsible for processes in all organs. It can be said that it is the “conductor” of all metabolic processes and hormonal control. Its shape is like a butterfly and it is located on the neck.

discussion

The team first reviewed medical consultations in the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) for this type of cancer. Data available for this item ranges from January 2019 to June 2023.

Over this period, the health system provided 70,376 services, amounting to between 15,222 and 17,786 per year. Of those, 59,616, 84.71%, were for women.

It should be noted that a person may attend this type of appointment more than once a year, as this will depend on the evolution of their disease and the treatment prescribed by their doctor.

hospitalization

The trend for hospitalizations appears to be similar to appointments, with four out of five patients being women.

“Over the past five years, the average number of patients admitted to hospital ranged between 19.36 and 27.15 per 100,000 women. Meanwhile, the men’s indicator is much lower, at 4 to 5.26 hospitalizations per 100,000 men. Last year alone, 20.75 women per 100,000 men were admitted to hospital, compared with 4.19 men per 100,000.”

With regard to age, two out of every five hospitalized cases are in people between 46 and 60 years of age.

deaths

The lethality of this cancer is very low; Therefore, mortality figures are low compared to other tumors. There were 624 deaths between 2000 and 2022, an average of 27.13 per year.

However, it has been gradually increasing in recent years. In both 2021 and 2022, 38 people died due to tumors in this gland. The highest number occurred in 2020 with 42.

Although cancer is more common in women and therefore they die more than men, the report found that the death rate among women has remained the same over the past five years, while it has increased among men.

When to go to the doctor?

Like many malignant tumors, a thyroid tumor begins silently and most symptoms occur when it begins to grow. However, according to the UH, these are some reasons to suspect thyroid cancer and see a doctor: