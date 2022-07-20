Thyroid nodule surgeries detect cancer in 46% of cases

Of the surgeries performed for this type of nodule, 40% are asymptomatic.

Many cases of thyroid gland nodules present asymptomatically, and at least represent small cancers that can be controlled by active surveillance or surgery; but the findings and the medical literature show the need to be able to prevent these cases, by raising awareness of the risks and also talking about the treatments.

40% of these nodules are detected by chance while the patient is being evaluated for other purposes; According to a new study, it was detected cancer in only 46% of these cases.

“The results of this study suggest that detection of thyroid nodules in asymptomatic patients continues to be responsible for a substantial number of thyroid surgeries, rather than an increase in the actual incidence of cancer thyroid,” says Mirabelle Sajisevi, MD, of the Department of Surgery, Division of Otolaryngology, University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, Vermont.

Likewise, it is established that, “despite the lack of symptoms, it is found that patients have thyroid pathology, more frequently thyroid noduleswhich begins a process that often ends with surgery and the diagnosis of cancer thyroid,” say Tylor Drake, MD, and Emiro Caicedo-Granados, MD, of the Department of Medicine at the University of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In this study, Mirabelle Sajisevi, MD, and colleagues evaluated data from 1,328 patients who had undergone thyroid-directed surgery at 16 centers in four countries, including 12 centers in the US and one center in Denmark, South Africa and Canada.

In each center, these patients represented the first 100 patients, the mean age was 52 years of whom 75% were women; among them, 34% (448 patients) had experienced thyroid-related symptoms, while 41% (542 patients) were asymptomatic.

The remaining 21% of patients underwent surgery for endocrine conditions such as hyperthyroidism or were under surveillance and were unaware of the original screening procedure.

Cancer found in 46% of patients:

The cancer was detected in 46% (613 patients), of whom only 30% (83 patients) had been symptomatic, and 51% (310 cases) had no thyroid-related symptoms. Most cancers among asymptomatic patients were smaller than those in the symptomatic group, with a mean of 2.1 cm vs. 3.2 cm.

Noting that among asymptomatic patients, 60% of tumors were smaller than 2 cm, while 39% were larger than 2 cm; while the detection of larger nodules in asymptomatic patients is notable, the rate is consistent with historical data, the researchers say.

“These findings are consistent with population-based studies showing that most newly detected thyroid cancers are smaller cancers, although larger cancers are also found in people without symptoms,” the study states; On the other hand, the percentage of larger tumors, exceeding 4 cm, was much lower in the asymptomatic group (9%) than in the symptomatic group (29%).

Further evaluation of the mode of nodule detection showed that for asymptomatic nodules, 6% were detected as a result of the diagnostic cascade, 20% were radiological or incidental findings, 1% were detected on requested screening by the patient and 13% were detected on clinical screening.

Of the incidental findings, the main sources of detection were CT of the chest (31%; 82 cases) and MRI of the neck (16%; 42 cases), a geographical evaluation showed that South Africa and Denmark had the highest rates of nodules discovered in symptomatic patients, with rates of 79% and 54%, respectively, compared to only about 30% in the US and 30% in Canada.

Detections increase, but not mortality rates:

It has been presented three times in the detection of the incidence of cancer thyroid cancer in the US and has been linked primarily to the detection of small, subclinical cancers. This increase has not been associated with better mortality rates.

detection rate cancer of the current study of 46% represents an increase from the 34% reported in a previous study that also evaluated the mode of detection, which could be a favorable sign, “possibly reflecting the increasing use of molecular tests in the last decade to select nodules for surgery that are likely to be malignant,” the authors conclude.

