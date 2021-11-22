Tiafoe summoned to Davis for the USA. Find Sinner again

Change in the race by the US team rival Italy in group E of the Davis Cup. Taylor Fritz exits and Frances Tiafoe enters. Fritz was among the most in-form players of the moment but Tiafoe has also grown a lot in recent weeks. Frances, in Vienna, beat Jannik Sinner in the semifinals with a controversial train for her provocative and not too sporty attitude. This adds a pinch of pepper to the match between Italy and the United States scheduled for Friday at Pala Alpitour. However, it will be difficult to re-propose a challenge between the South Tyrolean and “Big Foe”. The boy from Maryland is the third player on the US team in order of ranking behind John Isner (24) and Reilly Opelka (26). In order for there to be a revenge on the Italian field, the two starting singles should take a step back.