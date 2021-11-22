Tiafoe summoned to Davis for the USA. Find Sinner again
Taylor forfeits, enters the protagonist of the semifinal lost by Jannik in Vienna. Big Foe is the No. 3 of the team, unlikely the crossing with our n. 1, but the atmosphere will be very hot
Change in the race by the US team rival Italy in group E of the Davis Cup. Taylor Fritz exits and Frances Tiafoe enters. Fritz was among the most in-form players of the moment but Tiafoe has also grown a lot in recent weeks. Frances, in Vienna, beat Jannik Sinner in the semifinals with a controversial train for her provocative and not too sporty attitude. This adds a pinch of pepper to the match between Italy and the United States scheduled for Friday at Pala Alpitour. However, it will be difficult to re-propose a challenge between the South Tyrolean and “Big Foe”. The boy from Maryland is the third player on the US team in order of ranking behind John Isner (24) and Reilly Opelka (26). In order for there to be a revenge on the Italian field, the two starting singles should take a step back.
Sonny takes care of it
Lorenzo Sonego could still think of Tiafoe, who bites the brake and can’t wait to take the field in his Turin in front of the home crowd and his family. In the meantime, training has begun at the Azzurri home, at the Reale Mutua training center in Turin. Without Matteo Berrettini, the Italian number 1 is Jannik Sinner, and complete the group as well as Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Musetti, at the first call-up in blue.
The program
The Davis Cup week in Turin begins on Thursday with the afternoon session of group D between Croatia and Australia, Italy will play against the USA on Friday 26 and against Colombia on Saturday 27. Possible quarter-final on Monday 29.
November 22, 2021 (change November 22, 2021 | 12:47)
