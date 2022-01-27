Tiago Pinto can smile: in June, Roma have a treasure to invest

ROME MARKET TIAGO PINTO – The January market is not over yet but there Rome it can already look to the future with optimism. As the Corriere dello Sport website reminds us, Tiago Pinto he still wants to try to carry Xhaka in the capital already by January 31st but everything depends on the possible sale of Diawara. As for June, however, the Giallorossi club will have a treasure to spend that can be obtained from the sales of those on loan and will be redeemed. For Pau Lopez And Under the obligation with the Marseille which will have to pay out 20.4 million in the coffers of the Rome. In France there is also Kluivert which has a right of redemption for the Nice from 15 million if the team qualifies in Europe and the Dutchman plays 50% of the games for at least 45 minutes per match. In England there is instead Olsen which passed in January atAston Villa which has a ransom of 3 million euros. More money could come from Milan for Florenzi. Ultimately there is the situation Frattesi: the Rome has in fact 30% on the future resale of the revelation midfielder Sassuolo. In this way Tiago Pinto will have about 50 million which could become even 65-70 in case of farewell of Perez And Villar.

