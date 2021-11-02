Tiago Pinto: ‘Milan deserved it, but Roma were damaged’

At the end of the game there was only talk of referees, but are the episodes enough to justify the defeat? Because this is not the first time this has happened.

“First of all I want to say that I don’t like to talk after matches because I’m always nervous, very tense, mainly in balanced matches like yesterday’s. I believe it is an issue that requires serenity and today we are all more focused on this analysis. I also want to say that the Milan played a great match and maybe they deserved the victory. All I want to say about refereeing is not to hide what may be Roma’s weaknesses: we are professionals and we want to improve. We do this internal reflection every day, but we cannot hide what happened yesterday, what happened in these eleven matches, because the refereeing criteria are so different, so opposed, that maybe I can’t understand what we have to talk about with the team. coach and players, because equal situations have totally opposite criteria “.

You are citing controversial episodes and situations interpreted in the opposite way: to which ones are you referring?

“I don’t want to make a too annoying list, in football there are many subjective things, but there are four or five examples that are very clear and must worry us. We have seen Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Roma captain, miss the derby for a double yellow against Udinese, in a situation that I have seen many times in Serie A and have never seen the same judgment. In the derby we had a penalty on Zaniolo which is also a consequence of the 2-0 and at that moment they explained to us that the Var cannot call and that they can only do so if there is certainty of a mistake that has been made. In yesterday’s match against Milan it is clear that the penalty on Zlatan is not there, there is no foul, Ibanez touches the ball, the Var has called the referee to see this situation because there is a clear error and unfortunately another time against Roma the referee made the same choice. Then in the last minutes of the match there is a penalty on Pellegrini for a contact by Kjaer who perhaps was ignored before and for this reason the Var did not call the referee, but if we think that two weeks ago in an Inter-Juve the Var called a much lighter contact for a penalty against Inter that changed the result, we are talking again about opposite criteria where Roma feel damaged. Finally, yesterday in all Serie A matches the referees always let the game play, they gave the time to the Var to get a fair judgment. Unfortunately, the only time a referee did not give the right time to see the situation was a goal taken away from Abraham in Turin. I don’t want to talk about too many situations but I think these four are clear, where the criterion has always been different, always the opposite and Roma have been damaged ”.