Tiago Pinto: ‘Milan deserved it, but Roma were damaged’
At the end of the game there was only talk of referees, but are the episodes enough to justify the defeat? Because this is not the first time this has happened.
“First of all I want to say that I don’t like to talk after matches because I’m always nervous, very tense, mainly in balanced matches like yesterday’s. I believe it is an issue that requires serenity and today we are all more focused on this analysis. I also want to say that the Milan played a great match and maybe they deserved the victory. All I want to say about refereeing is not to hide what may be Roma’s weaknesses: we are professionals and we want to improve. We do this internal reflection every day, but we cannot hide what happened yesterday, what happened in these eleven matches, because the refereeing criteria are so different, so opposed, that maybe I can’t understand what we have to talk about with the team. coach and players, because equal situations have totally opposite criteria “.
You are citing controversial episodes and situations interpreted in the opposite way: to which ones are you referring?
“I don’t want to make a too annoying list, in football there are many subjective things, but there are four or five examples that are very clear and must worry us. We have seen Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Roma captain, miss the derby for a double yellow against Udinese, in a situation that I have seen many times in Serie A and have never seen the same judgment. In the derby we had a penalty on Zaniolo which is also a consequence of the 2-0 and at that moment they explained to us that the Var cannot call and that they can only do so if there is certainty of a mistake that has been made. In yesterday’s match against Milan it is clear that the penalty on Zlatan is not there, there is no foul, Ibanez touches the ball, the Var has called the referee to see this situation because there is a clear error and unfortunately another time against Roma the referee made the same choice. Then in the last minutes of the match there is a penalty on Pellegrini for a contact by Kjaer who perhaps was ignored before and for this reason the Var did not call the referee, but if we think that two weeks ago in an Inter-Juve the Var called a much lighter contact for a penalty against Inter that changed the result, we are talking again about opposite criteria where Roma feel damaged. Finally, yesterday in all Serie A matches the referees always let the game play, they gave the time to the Var to get a fair judgment. Unfortunately, the only time a referee did not give the right time to see the situation was a goal taken away from Abraham in Turin. I don’t want to talk about too many situations but I think these four are clear, where the criterion has always been different, always the opposite and Roma have been damaged ”.
“Now it’s time to say ‘enough’. Roma and their fans deserve respect”
read also
Mancini: “Invented penalty. There is so much disappointment”
The General Manager of Rome, then, continued, reaffirming the merits of Milan in the Sunday night game, but underlining the anger towards the refereeing episodes suffered by their club: “As I said, I believe that Milan played a great game, but I also believe that in all these comparisons Roma have been well and have been at the level of Juve, Napoli and maybe even Milan. Another time: me I don’t want to hide Roma’s weaknesses or the work we have to do. I believe that people know that in the culture of this society there is no room to hide what we have to do. And all Roma fans can be sure that we work every day to improve. I believe that we will improve, because Mourinho has been here for three / four months and it is a process that takes time, I am sure we will improve. But we are all professionals and we cannot hide two very important things: I see many Sky broadcasts where people with more credibility than me, like Fabio Capello and many others, have talked about these refereeing criteria in comparison with other leagues and with the Champions League. Here we have quality footballers, quality coaches, the national team that is European champion, and then nobody understands the refereeing criteria. But I can’t hide that in these eleven games there have been situations in which Roma have clearly been damaged. As we are all professionals, and as we need to improve and take responsibility for what we do, it is also the time to say enough. Roma and all its professionals and all its fans also deserve respect. But I want to repeat it once again: we don’t want to hide our shortcomings and what we need to improve. But it is time that all together, because it is not just a problem of Roma, we can have a professional reflection on these refereeing criteria, because otherwise we lose credibility“.