TIAGO PINTO: “No doubts about Mourinho, we are on the right path. On the market we want to improve the team by following our ideas “

AS ROMA NEWS – The Giallorossi GM Tiago Pinto, after intervening in the pre-match, he also speaks at the end of Rome-Inter. Here are the statements of the Portuguese manager on the match lost badly for 3 to 0 at the Olimpico:

The only sweet note is the fans tonight …

“Yes, this must be our inspiration. We have to work to make them proud. I thank them for their support. The work we do every day does not always show, we believe in the path we are following. We have to work harder, and it will be like this after this defeat ”.

Mourinho has always been the number one in bringing out something more from the players, today it seemed to be missing this …

“I do not agree. Since he has been here, he has brought a lot out of the players. Today we cannot forget that we have had so many difficulties, we are missing 6 owners. I am convinced that he will continue to bring out the best “.

Didn’t you expect anything else?

“I believe that seven defeats are a lot, we didn’t expect it. But in football it is said that it is in difficulties that one must believe in one’s ideas. I am 100% confident in Mourinho and I am sure that we will achieve our goals ”.

Is Mourinho the right coach for such a long project?

“Yes, I have not the slightest doubt. I look at how we work every day, and this will bear fruit. There are moments of difficulty, but it is in these moments that we need to be united ”.

Missing more quality or experience?

“It’s easy to say that a little bit of everything is missing. But I don’t think that when you get lost you have to change everything. My words may seem nonsense, but I work every day in Trigoria I’m sure it’s the right way “.

Should we expect something from the market?

“We have to wait for the next market windows, we have goals in a sustainable project. We want to improve by following our ideas “.

What is your opinion on the communication choices of Mourinho who did not want to answer our questions?

“We are a team, all the coaches are exposed and it is not easy for them to try to manage emotions and ideas. Today it is I who must take the responsibility to say that I trust all the people who are there and let’s move forward ”.