TIAGO PINTO: “Rome damaged, we want respect. Serious reflection is needed or credibility is lost “

AS ROMA NEWS – The day after Rome-Milan and José Mourinho’s outburst against the referee Maresca, also the words of Tiago Pinto. The general manager of the Rome was interviewed by Sky Sports precisely in relation to the refereeing errors of last night. These are his words:

At the end of the game there was only talk of referees, but are the episodes enough to justify the defeat? Because this is not the first time this has happened.

«First of all I want to say that I don’t like to talk after matches, because I’m always very nervous and very tense, especially when the matches are in balance like yesterday’s. I think it is a theme that needs serenity and tranquility, today we are all more focused to make this analysis. I also want to say that Milan played a great game, maybe they deserved the victory. Everything I want to say about arbitrage does not serve to hide what may be the weaknesses of Rome. We are professionals and we want to improve, we do this internal reflection every day, but we cannot hide what happened yesterday and what happened in these 11 matches, because the refereeing criteria were so different, so opposite, that I cannot understand. what we have to say to the coach and the players. Equal situations have had totally opposite judgment criteria ».

You are citing controversial episodes and situations interpreted in the opposite way: to which ones are you referring?

«I don’t want to make a list of these situations that would be too annoying, in football there are many subjective things, but there are 4 or 5 examples that are very clear and that should cause us to worry. We have seen Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Roma captain, skip the derby for a double yellow against Udinese, in a game situation that I have seen many times in Serie A and for which I have never seen the same yardstick applied. . In the derby we saw a penalty foul on Zaniolo from which the 2-0 also arrives: in that circumstance they explained to us that the Var cannot recall the referee and that it can only do so if there is certainty that a error. Yesterday against Milan it is clear that the penalty against Ibrahimovic was not there. There is no foul, Ibanez touches the ball, the Var called the referee to see this situation, because there was a clear error and unfortunately – again against Roma – the referee made the same choice. Even on penalties, in the last minutes of the match there is a penalty on Pellegrini for a contact with Kjaer and perhaps, since the referee ignored the previous call on Ibrahimovic, perhaps this is why the Var has no longer intervened. But if we think that two weeks ago in Inter-Juve the Var called a much lighter contact and assigned a penalty against Inter that changed the result, we are talking again about opposite criteria, where Roma feel damaged. . Finally, yesterday in all Serie A matches the referees always let the game play, they gave the Var time to develop a correct judgment. Again, unfortunately the only time a referee did not give the right time to assess the situation was in Turin, where a goal was taken away from Abraham. I don’t want to talk about too many situations, but I think these 4 are clear. The criterion has always been different, always the opposite and Roma have been damaged ».

Do you think Roma showed last night that they are at the level of Milan and that they deserve more than the verdict of the pitch?

«As I have already said, I believe that Milan played a great match, but I also believe that in all these comparisons Roma have been well on the pitch, they have been at the level of Juve, Napoli and maybe even Milan. Another time: I don’t want to hide Roma’s weaknesses or the work we have to do. I think people know that there is no room in the culture of this society to hide what we need to do. And all Roma fans can be sure that we work to improve every day. I think we will improve, because Mourinho has been here for three to four months and it is a process that takes time, I am sure we will improve. But we are all professionals, we cannot hide two very important things. This is a reflection that you too can do, I have seen many Sky broadcasts where people with more credibility than me, like Fabio Capello and many others, have talked about these refereeing criteria in comparison with other leagues and with the Champions League. Here in Italy we have quality players, quality coaches, the national team that is European champion, but after that nobody understands the refereeing criteria. I cannot hide the fact that in these 11 matches there have been situations in which Roma have clearly been damaged. Just as we are all professionals, just as we need to improve and take responsibility for what we do, it is also time to say enough. Roma, all its professionals and all its fans also deserve respect. I repeat, we do not want to hide our shortcomings and what we need to improve. But it is time that, all together, since it is not just a problem of Rome, we reflect in a professional way on these refereeing criteria, because otherwise we will lose credibility ».