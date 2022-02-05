Tiago Pinto said it about Zaniolo!

There Juventusit is not a mystery, she is interested in Nicolò Zaniolo in view of the summer. The Juventus management has been following the Roma playmaker for some time and could make an offer to the Giallorossi in the coming months.

Photo: Getty Zaniolo Pinto Juventus Rome

A few days ago, in a press conference, the Capitoline ds Tiago Pinto he had left some doubts regarding the permanence of Zaniolo, in the yellow and red jersey.

In the pre-match of Rome-Genoa, the director of Rome returned to the subject. These are the statements made to the microphones of Dazn:

“I was really surprised by all this noise around Zaniolo, yet we are in an era in which Messi left Barcelona. No sporting director can say that a player will never be sold. Zaniolo is one of the most important players in Rome and has a contract until 2024, but now is the time to talk about the team “.

Finally he added:

“I’m also here in Italy to learn, but it was a situation that I didn’t understand. I was pleased with Mourinho’s words yesterday, he spoke of maturity and I was pleased that the Roma fans have not exploited my words as others have done. I prefer not to talk about Zaniolo anymore ”.