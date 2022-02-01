Tiago Pinto: “We wanted Zakaria. I don’t know if Zaniolo will stay, but we will be stronger “- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The general manager speaks at a press conference on the Giallorossi’s repair market

At 20 yesterday, the gong sounded on the repair transfer market. Between twists and unexpected changes of jersey – such as those of Vlahovic and Gosens, for example -, the general manager of Roma, Tiago Pinto, will speak at the press conference on arrivals and departures to and from the capital. Particular attention will be paid to new signings, already owners in the team of José Mourinho, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira, but we will also talk about the shots that have not been realized by the Giallorossi company. Here, Pinto’s press conference.

What is your title for the Roma transfer market? And then: you can reveal a market background, which has not been written, has not been given on television. What was the highest bid they made you for a Roma player in this transfer window? “They start well. As I have always said, I am pleased to do the press conference to clarify what happened. In the last press conference, they invited me to do the report cards, I decided not to do it again, you will do it. On the offers , I prefer not to talk about it, the most performing players receive more offers. In the last three transfer market windows we have managed not to let the most important players leave. I prefer not to talk about the exits, I’m glad they stayed. transfer market, in Italy there is a great passion, especially in the last few days “.

There is to talk about the renewal of the big names. Pellegrini has renewed, but there is also Zaniolo. “Zaniolo? I remember that one week the closing of the summer transfer market the conversation was the same. There were 6-7 players who had to renew. This is the moment of the collective. Everyone must focus on team results and bring home all the players. results that we can. In due course we will talk about everything, but now is not the time to focus on the summer market and on renewals. We have to fight until the end on three fronts “.

Is the Champions League closer after this transfer? “I believe all the transfer windows the main objective is to strengthen the team, to become more cohesive. The new signings had an immediate impact on the team, through players who weren’t having so much playing time. In each transfer market we want to understand what the team is missing and to take players. that can have immediate yield. In December, with the staff and the coach we did a job that identifies the right profiles and luckily the boys arrived and immediately improved the team. Is there the desire to redeem them? There will be time to think about it “.

How do you plan to solve the liquidity problem? “The best thing about this project is the aligned way we work. Mourinho is our conductor, one of the best in the world. Our job is to bring all these pieces together, the technical and financial part. I’m not afraid of the future. We are doing the right job. I think in the coming months we will do the right things and we will establish a plan: we will be stronger. “

Will the policy of not selling the best continue? “Your question is interesting and reflects what football is about. We need to make assessments to improve the team. If we want to make Roma a winning team, the goal is to improve, regardless of whether we buy or sell” .

Highest grade on entry or exit? “We were quick to figure out who to sell and buy. The goals were hit. In the games, when the players are not playing, we have two options: to have fewer players and then to look for opportunities, then to take stock of what we spend and save for. improve the team. I’m generally satisfied even in the outings. “

Has Diawara blocked the market? “He didn’t block anything. What happened is that football is like marriage. I did one but it ended (laughs). It is not true that a third purchase did not come because of Diawara. There are then things that I do not understand and I must apologize: we brought Sergio Oliveira on January 12, then we always said that the market was closed. Then it is clear that no one can say that it is 100% closed. Then some of you approached a series of names: Joao Moutinho from what I understand was actually a joke on social media that ended up in the newspapers We found a strategy in saying something: for all these names that came out there was no negotiation, only lies. Kamara too. What I’m sorry is that for all these guys there was never a negotiation and then someone said that they were blurred goals. “

What happened with Zakaria? “For him it’s different, I’m telling the truth. When you try to take on a player there are many factors that influence the decision. The player, the contract … I don’t want to comment on the specific case but I think it’s true that he was a followed player from our scouting. At least scouting works well (laughs, ed) “.

Are you worried about Chelsea’s right to buy back for Abraham? “Yes, he exists, in 2023, but we are not worried. I am happy because he plays well and is performing, but he too can do better. You know how difficult the first year in Italy is for a striker but he is doing well.”

Juventus strengthened much more than Rome for the race for fourth place … “I have to focus on Roma, not so much on the other teams. I have to think about our strategy. I have to think about the others too, but I don’t waste time hearing what others are doing. As for the algorithm, I don’t understand this. I am sincere. In football we have a very high risk: he takes a player who does not pay. What we do, with all the information we are looking for, is to reduce the risk as much as possible. But we have never taken a player for an algorithm. As soon as I arrived I got El Shaarawy. You don’t need an algorithm to get it. Same goes for Rui Patricio. Reynolds is the wrong choice of a sports director, not an algorithm. But we cannot forget that today these data, then processed. as people, they are also important for Mourinho’s work. “

You worked in Portugal for a team that doesn’t need a business card. Juve almost paid off with Bentancur and Kulusevski, direct contacts help. How is Rome placed in this area? “It is different to work in Portugal and in Italy. In Rome and Benfica it is different. I can give you several examples, not only of Juve and Paratici. Here when they arrived Pau Lopez was on the bench, he had a value of zero. Then he has played, but he got hurt. We chose a project that was right for him and then he had a valuation of 12 million euros. Under represents 8.4 with a similar path. The economic value comes later, I don’t understand what it means with the ‘relationships’, because I speak to all the clubs. Roma is a very big institution, if I don’t want to open the door to Tiago Pinto, they open it to Roma. “

Can you guarantee that Zaniolo will be at Roma next year? “I can’t guarantee it for anyone.”

Why did names come out after you said the market was closed? If I’m not mistaken, Mourinho said the market wasn’t closed, but he didn’t expect anyone. “In my opinion, the summer market is very far away. What we have to do is that when the market ends for us a new season begins. We must have the head of the field and improve everything. This is the time to improve the tools after we have brought new musicians, using the metaphor of the orchestra. We have to understand with Mourinho what to do in the coming months “.

Were you expecting such onerous market hits given the current moment? “I think it is true that there have been negotiations with a lot of money. In addition to the economic issue, however, there is also the sports one. The clubs have to react when they have problems and then this happens. Now we are learning to live with Covid, we wait for it to happen. the situation goes on. I believe that in the next market windows, we will go back to what they were in the past years but never go back to 3-4 years ago, operations like Neymar, Coutinho, Dembele … It seems to me that today we are all more balanced in what is the economic management of football “.