Tiago Volpi is new reinforcement of Toluca

Toluca officially announced the arrival of Tiago Volpi as their first reinforcement for Clausura 2022. Through a statement, the Devils announced the news and welcomed the Brazilian goalkeeper, who will live his second experience in MX League.

“The Red Devils of Toluca reported their first incorporation in the transformation process for the Apertura 2022. It is the goalkeeper Tiago Volpiwho returns to MX League coming from the Sao Paulo club in Brazil to join the team led by Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Ambriz”, they indicated in the text.

Coming from Sao Paulo, the Scarlets paid about 1.5 million dollars for his services after the goalkeeper lost ownership in the Brazilian team. ESPN announced this Friday that the negotiations with Volpi were advanced and it was a matter of days before the signing was made official.

Volpi already has experience in Mexican soccer, since he played for Querétaro from 2015 to 2018, a team with which he won the Copa MX in 2016 and the SuperCopa MX in 2017, just before being signed by Sao Paulo FC.

Volpi arrives in Toluca Toluca FC

The South American made his professional debut with Sao José in Brazil in 2010 and from 2012 to 2015 he played for Figuerense FC

Thus, volpi became the first reinforcement of Ignacio Ambriz for the Apertura 2022 and thus both ‘Nacho’ and the team can reverse the sporting situation in which the team is, which has just paid a fine of 33 million pesos for occupying the penultimate place in the quotient table.

volpi He aims to be a starter, although he will fight for the position with Luis García and Gustavo Gutiérrez, who last tournament were in charge of defending the scarlet goal.

Ambriz considers that the South American’s experience is key to improving in the lower zone, since this Clausura 2022, the Devils were the worst defensive in the regular phase, allowing 36 goals in 17 games.