Tiago Volpi will return to Liga MX to play with a great

One of the great archers who have been in the MX League in recent times it could be back in the following weeks. The Brazilian goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, sounds to reinforce an important team for the Opening 2022.

According to the prestigious Brazilian media, Ge Globo, the Sao Paulo has reached an agreement so that the former goalkeeper of the Gallos Blancos de queretaro, sign for him Toluca, a team that seems to have been unable to have a safety back since the start of Alfredo Talavera Two years ago.

The aforementioned source assures that an agreement was reached, which would be around 1.5 million dollars, a very low amount compared to what they paid the Queretaro when he went to Brazil, where he spent 5 million.

The Brazilian media highlights that the offer by the Red Devils was accepted for a couple of reasons, where it highlights that although they are not even close to recovering what was paid, they would save a greater expense by retaining volpi and on the other hand, he is no longer a starter and is injured, another factor in favor of Sao Paulo.

James He arrived at the Brazilian club on loan in 2019 and once he convinced, the purchase option became valid. From then on, he was key for Sao Paulo and was the undisputed starter until this season, when he was surpassed by Jandrei, who got the job.

Tiago Volpi will come to Toluca If the negotiations go well, which according to the Brazilian media reports, the negotiation would be finalized on Monday. It should be remembered that the goalkeeper became a historic player in the Queretaro by winning one MX Cupthe first official title in the history of the Mexican club.

