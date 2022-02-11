Tick-borne encephalitis, new places for vaccinations in Trento – Health and Wellness

TRENTO. The vaccination sessions against thetick-borne encephalitis. Are available more than 800 appointments on Wednesday 16, Thursday 17 and Friday 18 February.

The administrations are intended for adults and children starting from the first year of age and will be carried out, only by appointment at the Apss Cup, al San Vincenzo vaccination center in southern Trento.

Vaccination against TBE is free for residents in the province of Trento and is recommended for those who carry out outdoor activities for professional or recreational-recreational reasons. The vaccination cycle is three doses: the second dose must be carried out 1-3 months after the first while the third one 5-12 months after the second.

To book the administration of the vaccine, the fastest and most accessible way 24 hours a day is online by connecting to the website www.apss.tn.it> Cup online-booking of specialist visits.

After authentication, using the health card, choose the option «reservation without prescription», then select «national health service» and enter Tbe or mint in the search engine. Alternatively it is possible call 0461 379400 (from mobile phone) or 848 816 816 (from landline) from Monday to Friday from 8 to 18 and on Saturdays from 8 to 13.

To comply with the prevention measures against the spread of Covid-19 it is recommended to respect the appointment time and to show up unaccompanied; in the case of minors or non self-sufficient people, a maximum of one companion is allowed.

For more information, visit the website https://www.vaccinarsintrentino.org/.