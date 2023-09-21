Tick ​​disease in Costa Rica: Health reports five more cases and one death in just one month

Over the course of four weeks, five new cases of rickettsiosis, commonly known as a disease caused by ticks, lice and fleas, were reported in our country.

This was revealed by a recent report from the Health Ministry, which also confirmed that one person died of the same disease in the same month.

Bacteria of the Rickettsia genus, which cause rickettsiosis, are transmitted by various types of ticks, lice or fleas. Photography: Shutterstock (S.Zykov/Shutterstock)

Thus far this year, there have been four deaths on national soil, those deaths also reported to have occurred between the months of July and August.

“These are three men and one woman, aged 43, 53, 70 and 81, neighbours, three of them from Asseri and one case from Pavas,” the health report detailed.

Furthermore, if we look at the disease by province, San José has one of the highest cases of infection, nine in total, the majority in San José and the central canton of Asrey.

Cartago (Central Canton), Puntarenas (in Montes de Oro) and Alajuela (San Ramon) recorded one case, respectively.

Furthermore, although in recent days it emerged that the bacteria had also reached the canton of Alajuelita, La Teja learned that it was a woman who lives in Costa Rica, but became ill in another country.

Apparently, he had already arrived on national soil with this condition and gone to consult the Alajuelita clinic, but apparently he does not live in that canton.

Rickettsia infections are caused by various bacteria of the genus Rickettsia. Experts warn that they are difficult to diagnose and that the incubation period for most rickettsial diseases is between 5 and 10 days.

Read more: Do you know how you can prevent any dangerous disease from entering your home?

The disease is spread by fleas, lice and ticks that attach to your pets or other animals like cows, pigs, chickens. Unfortunately, it also causes infections in humans.

Transmission to humans occurs through these insects coming from domestic and wild animals.

Suspicious symptoms and those that usually develop within a week of infection are: fever, headache, malaise, nausea or vomiting.

According to Health Ministry information, some rickettsioses can rapidly progress to severe disease with complications involving inflammation of the lungs or liver, meningoencephalitis, acute kidney failure and multiple organ failure.

Given the increase in cases of tick and flea disease in the past two months, veterinarians recommend that pet owners deworm their pets with at least three monthly treatments.

Veterinarian Audrey Kauffman of MSD Animal Health warns, “These types of diseases are not transmitted by pets, but they are spread by fleas and ticks, which is why external deworming of pets using innovative treatments is essential. “

“To treat flea and tick infestations, treatment must last at least 12 weeks to break the life cycle of these parasites,” Kaufman highlights.

The expert also warned that external deworming of dogs and cats should be a year-round habit and that 27 out of every 100 pet owners do not know that their pets have fleas or ticks.