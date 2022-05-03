Ticket exemption for 6 new chronic diseases included in the list by the Ministry of Health

There is a list of chronic diseases that give the right to the Ticket exemption. Here are which 6 pathologies were added to the list.

Our National Health Service offers various types of benefits and exemptions in case of health problems. Among these, is also included theexemption from paying the ticket. In this way, the patient can undergo diagnostic or follow-up visits on a more regular basis.

For chronic disease we mean a health problem that undermines the opportunity to live everyday life serenely. The WHO, in its classification, also adds that “they require continuous treatment over a period of time from years to decades“. Basically, if a disease by its nature it continues for a long time, even transforming itselfis defined as chronic.

The illnesses and the health conditions that entitle you toticket exemption are identified according to precise criteria dictated by Legislative Decree 124/98. For example the severity clinical or the degree of disability result.

Ticket exemption, the 6 new chronic diseases included in the list

There are really many diseases covered by the Ministry of Health which entitle you to certain types of support. Depending on the type of problem, the competent bodies identify some “Performance packages” usable in exemption. They are conceived and provided if strictly related to the disease, to his own evolution over time and to prevention of worsening.

Naturally, some diseases reserve unpredictable scenarios. But ticket-free assistance is remodeled according to the changing situation of patient health. Any request for exemption for specialized services, aids or drugs for pathology must be approved by Special commission. These are procedures for which it serves suitable documentation and which is usually carried out by the family doctor together with the patient.

The new list of chronic diseases includes in addition to the previous ones 64 exemption codesmore 6 new pathologies:

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – “moderate”, “severe” and “very severe”

chronic osteomyelitis

chronic kidney disease

autosomal dominant polycystic kidney

endometriosis (clinical stages III and IV)

thalidomide syndrome

Between Announcementswe point out that some diseases classified as “rare” have been moved to chronic ones. While two diseases classified as chronic are now on the list of rare ones. Rare to chronic: celiac disease; down syndrome; Klinefelter’s syndrome; undifferentiated connectivity. Chronic to rare: progressive systemic sclerosis; myasthenia gravis.

How long the ticket exemptions last

With the Ministerial Decree 329/99 it is established that there is no limit to the duration of the exemption, except for some particular code. For example 040, the one relating to premature babies. Although there are practically no restrictions at the state level, some Regions and / or autonomous Provinces contemplate exemptions of different duration.

In any case, the exemption “it cannot have a shorter validity than the fixed one in Annex 1 to the Decree.”Any modification, integration, cancellation or rectification of the exemption practice follows a very specific procedure. And it must be managed by the patient in consultation with the ASL, the attending physician and the Commission.