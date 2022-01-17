Ticket to Paradise, a divorced couple in the new film with Julia Roberts and George Clooney

Ticket to Paradise is the new comedy and romantic film in production. A divorced couple – formed by George Clooney and Julia Roberts – reunite and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they thought they had made 25 years earlier. In fact, her daughter Lily – just graduated from the University of Chicago – goes to her friend Wren Butler on a postgraduate trip to Bali: Lily abruptly decides to marry a local woman, and her parents try to prevent it. Meanwhile, in Bali, Wren meets her love, a local doctor.

Ticket to Paradise, the cast of films

In the cast in addition to George Clooney – actor and director of The Midnight Sky And The Tender Bar – And Julia Roberts (the TV series Homecoming and Gaslit), there are also Lucas Bravo (the tv series Emily in Paris), Kaitlyn Dever (the Dopesick tv series), Billie Lourd (Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker) e Amanda O’Dempsey. The direction is by Ol Parker, who has already directed Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: Wrote the script with Daniel Pipski. The production is by Working Title Films, Smokehouse Pictures – by George Clooney – and Red Om Films. Filming began in November 2021 in Australia, at the Tangalooma Island Resort on Moreton Island and the Palm Bay Resort on Long Island, and is expected to finish by January 2022. The film will be released by Universal Pictures on October 21, 2022, and after 45 days will be streaming on Peacock.

