Ticket to Paradise and back, Clooney and Roberts blocked by Covid

Ticket to Paradise, the romantic comedy starring protagonists George Clooney And Julia Roberts, filming of which is underway in Australia, has not escaped Covid, despite the location being among the safest in the world. Unfortunately, in the Queensland region there have been many cases in recent weeks that have forced Universal, which produces the film, to temporarily close the set.

The two protagonists were promptly sent back to the United States until further notice.

Filming of Ticket to Paradise had started at the end of 2021

The stop comes when there are just two weeks left to close shooting. It looks like the film will be blocked for three months, but George Clooney has another film due out in England in March, so we’ll see what the junctions will be.

Directed by Ol Parker, Ticket to Paradise is the story of two divorced parents who fly together to Bali to stop their teenage daughter from being foolishly married, just like they did.

According to valuable news provided by the Daily Mail Australia, Clooney appears to have first shaved off his beard he grew up specifically for the film, then flew to Hawaii where he took a connecting flight to California.

Universal had already moved the film from 30 September to 21 October 2022, making it an attractive title as an out-of-competition event in Venice in any case, where the presence of two superstars like Clooney and Roberts would have been very welcome. But at this point they could probably point to a Christmas or later release.

The stop is a major blow to Australian film workers. The tough restrictions imposed by the government over the past two years have made the ocean continent the safest place in the world to make a film. Unfortunately, the Omicron variant also meant its “down under”.