“Ticket to Paradise” by George Clooney and Julia Roberts discontinued for COVID

Universal’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise has been suspended in Australia due to a serious new wave of COVID. The leading stars, George Clooney and Julia Roberts would already have flown back to the United States.

The play will be suspended for three months

Production of “Ticket to Paradise” began last year, in several locations in Queensland. After only two weeks of filming the cast was forced to stop, filming will be interrupted for about three months. It is not yet clear when the cameras will be back in action again.

The comedy directed by Ol Parker, follows the story of two divorced parents who rush to Bali to prevent their teenage daughter from joining in an unwise marriage, just like theirs.

Universal had originally scheduled the US theatrical release of “Ticket to Paradise” for September 30, 2022 but, given the latest circumstances, it was moved to October 21, 2022. However, a three-month production outage could put the new date is also in doubt.

“Ticket to Paradise” a film from Red Om Films and Smokehouse Pictures

“Ticket to Paradise” is produced by the British company Working Title, from the Red Om Films by Roberts and Smokehouse Pictures by Clooney. It is funded with support from the Australian federal government, the Production Attraction Strategy of Screen Queensland and the city of Gold Coast.

In March last year, state funding and Queensland locations were announced, when international film and TV production was booming in Australia. The country was quick to implement financial measures and create jobs, which allowed the film production industry to get back on its feet. Strict border controls have kept previous variants of the coronavirus at bay.

Queensland reopened its borders in mid-December, a move that unfortunately led to a sharp increase in infections.

19 01 2022

Michela De Paolis