Ticket to Paradise, COVID stops shooting the film with George Clooney and Julia Roberts

Universal’s romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise, has stopped filming in Australia due to worsening COVID-19 infections in Queensland, according to sources close to the production. Due to the interruption of the works, the two stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney would have returned to the USA.

Production of Ticket to Paradise began last year in several locations in Queensland, Australia. According to local reports the works will be on stand by for the next three months and it is not clear when they will be able to resume.

Directed by Ol Parker, Ticket to Paradise tells the story of two divorced parents who rush to Bali to stop their teenage daughter from throwing themselves into a hasty marriage, as they did in the past.

The production will work in the Whitsunday Islands, which will replace Bali, while other locations would include Brisbane and the nearby Gold Coast.

Universal had scheduled a theatrical release of Ticket to Paradise on September 30, 2022 but subsequently moved it to October 21, 2022.

However, the interruption of filming for three months could change the cards again.

On our site you will find the review of The Tender Bar, the latest acclaimed film directed by George Clooney, starring Ben Affleck together with George Clooney and Tye Sheridan himself, Christopher Lloyd, Ron Livingston, Lily Rabe and Max Martini.

The film has been available on Amazon Prime Video since January 7th.