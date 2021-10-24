Ticket to Paradise, George Clooney and Julia Roberts move to Australia with their families

The two stars will move to Queensland along with their respective families. A journey that will require them to undergo a long quarantine

Announced at the beginning of 2021, “Ticket to Paradise” promises to be a film particularly appreciated by audiences and critics. A romantic comedy starring two Hollywood stars with a long and rich career: George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The two finally seem very close to the start of filming, considering how they are about to land in Australia.

deepening



The best films to see in October 2021. PHOTOS An intriguing journey and an exhilarating life experience awaits them. All this in order to shoot the film in the Queensland, in total against the tide of the rest of American productions. Tickets bought and now Clooney is expected to finish the promotion phase of his latest film as director, “The tender bar”, which involves Ben Affleck in the cast. It is not the first film that the star couple, great friends, make together. The first film dates back to 2001 and it was “Ocean’s Eleven”, which was followed by “Ocean’s Twelve”. Space for “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind”, with Clooney on his debut as a director, and “Money Monster – The other side of money”.

Traveling family deepening



Loading... Advertisements The Tender Bar, George Clooney directs the film with Ben Affleck Julia Roberts and George Clooney will not leave alone for Australia. Filming on “Ticket to Paradise” may take a while. So why not turn the whole experience into a family trip? Tickets for everyone, with Amal Clooney willing to partially pause her international human rights lawyer business to fly with her four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, to Australia. Julia Roberts will instead be joined by Danny Moder, well-known cinematographer, and their three children, sixteen-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and thirteen-year-old Henry. Although the reward is a dream experience in Queensland, immersed in the Australian nature, the price to pay will not be minimal, especially for the children of the two stars. There is a reason why American productions are moving away from the territory, which boasts very strict restrictions on the Covid front (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP). A necessity to protect the population, albeit in stark contrast to the restart already started in the Western world. Mandatory quarantine also for vaccinated Julia Roberts and George Clooney, who will have to remain isolated in Brisbane for at least 14 days after landing.

Ticket to Paradise, plot deepening



From Miriam Leone to Julia Roberts, imperfection makes you more beautiful. PHOTO A new romantic comedy for Julia Roberts and George Clooney. A sort of return to origins for the two, who have made millions of viewers dream in various films of the genre. The two stars will play a divorced couple, called to fly to Bali for their daughter’s wedding, played by Kaitlyn Dever. Everything happens very quickly. These nuptials are anything but planned and do not have the approval of the two parents. Lily, daughter of the couple, goes on a postgraduate vacation with her best friend, Wren Butler, played by Billie Lourd (daughter of the late Carrie Fisher). They find themselves in Bali, where Lily meets a local man with whom she falls madly in love. She is ready to marry him and so she organizes her wedding in a short time. Her parents are quick to prevent this, preventing her from making the same mistake as they did. Theirs was a rash marriage and this unexpected event will give them the chance to relive moments from the past.