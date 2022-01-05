Ticket to Paradise: Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Australia on the romcom set (PHOTO)

On the Australian Gold Coast the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise is shot, here are the photos from the set of Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Julia Roberts And George Clooney spotted in Australia on the romcom set Ticket to Paradise. The two actors are currently engaged in the Gold Coast and the targets of the curious have immortalized them in some photo they are engaged in on set.

Ticket to Paradise, directed by Ol Parker, tells the story of an ex-couple who find themselves on the same mission: to stop their incredibly in love daughter before she makes the same mistake.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney will play the former spouses, while Kaitlyn Dever is expected to be the daughter of the protagonists. Also in the cast Billie Lourd and Lucas Bravo.

George Clooney was recently busy behind the camera. His latest effort is The Tender Bar, coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 7th. The star explained to the Guardian earlier this month why he’s been acting less in recent years:

“In general, there aren’t that many great parts and, look, I don’t have to play. My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, ‘I can still go around, and both of us. we love what we do. But we have to make sure we don’t fool ourselves. ‘ So it’s related to the fact that we make sure we live our lives “.