Ticket To Paradise: Lucas Bravo in the cast | Cinema

As reported by Deadline(Emily in Paris) will join George Clooney and Julia Roberts in, the new romantic comedy that Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) will direct for Universal Pictures and Working Title.

The cast also features Billie Lourd (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). The release of the project in theaters is scheduled for 21 October 2022.

Ahead of filming scheduled for this year, all we know is that Clooney And Roberts they will play a divorced couple who decide to take a trip to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they made 25 years earlier. Lourd, now in talks, will play Lily’s best friend.

Deadline sources claim that when the project began to circulate in the “upper floors” several streaming giants would have said they were interested in buying it, but Universal blocked any attempt given the intention of a film debut.

Loading... Advertisements

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Clooney and his Smokehouse Pictures colleague Grant Heslov will produce the project alongside Roberts and his Om Film colleagues Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill.

This is a new project for George Clooney And Julia Roberts who will return to collaborate after the films of Ocean’s Eleven f the film directed by Jodie Foster, Money Monster – The other side of money.