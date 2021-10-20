Ticket to Paradise: Lucas Bravo in the cast of the film with Julia Roberts and George Clooney

Lucas Bravo, star of Emily in Paris, will be one of the protagonists of the romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

The actor, who has achieved great international popularity thanks to the series Emily in Paris, will be particularly busy in the coming months with numerous film projects.

Ticket to Paradise, to be directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), tells the story of an ex-couple who find themselves engaged in the same mission: to stop their incredibly in love daughter before she does their own. error.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney will play the former spouses, while Kaitlyn Dever is expected to be the daughter of the protagonists.

Parker has signed the screenplay for the project, which will be distributed in American cinemas from 21 October 2022, in collaboration with Daniel Pipski.

Lucas Bravo, in recent months, has been part of the cast of the second season of the series Emily in Paris and starred in The Honeymoon, a film directed by Dean Craig with star Maria Bakalova. His recent projects also include Anthony Fabian’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.