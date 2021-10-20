News

Ticket to Paradise: Lucas Bravo in the cast of the film with Julia Roberts and George Clooney

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Lucas Bravo, star of Emily in Paris, will be one of the protagonists of the romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Lucas Bravo will be one of the protagonists of Ticket to Paradise, the romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.
The actor, who has achieved great international popularity thanks to the series Emily in Paris, will be particularly busy in the coming months with numerous film projects.

Ticket to Paradise, to be directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), tells the story of an ex-couple who find themselves engaged in the same mission: to stop their incredibly in love daughter before she does their own. error.
Julia Roberts and George Clooney will play the former spouses, while Kaitlyn Dever is expected to be the daughter of the protagonists.

Loading...
Advertisements

Parker has signed the screenplay for the project, which will be distributed in American cinemas from 21 October 2022, in collaboration with Daniel Pipski.

Lucas Bravo, in recent months, has been part of the cast of the second season of the series Emily in Paris and starred in The Honeymoon, a film directed by Dean Craig with star Maria Bakalova. His recent projects also include Anthony Fabian’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

828
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
708
News

Cinema, all films out in October
660
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
604
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
550
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
491
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
487
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
448
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
408
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
345
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top