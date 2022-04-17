Tickets for Daddy Yankee’s concert are sold out in two hours

MEXICO CITY.- Yesterday, Wednesday, the general sale began for the concerts that the Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee will offer in Monterrey and Guadalajara, on the occasion of his farewell tour La Última Vuelta World Tour, for which several people remained at the box office for days before and some others formed in the virtual line, hoping to be present at the last shows of the reggaeton artist in Aztec land.

At 10:00 in the morning, the company Funticket opened the sale for tickets, where users on social networks indicated that more than 100 thousand people were waiting. It was only in a couple of hours that the seats for both the Sultán Stadium in Monterrey and the 3 de Marzo Stadium in Guadalajara marked Sold Out.

However, through the Facebook account of the ticket office, various users expressed their annoyance at not being able to get a ticket, since it had been announced that the pre-sale would be on Tuesday, March 12; however, due to technical problems on the page, Funticket explained that the sale would be on Wednesday, March 13, with a 10-minute head start to enter the virtual queue.

Said saturation of people in the virtual queue unleashed the long-awaited memes.

‘Legendaddy’ is a letter of love and sex to say goodbye to Daddy Yankee’s 32-year career

These were the ticket prices

For the baseball stadium in Monterrey, the most expensive ticket corresponded to the standing legends field, whose cost is 2,490 pesos. While the cheapest ticket corresponds to the third central level with a cost of 490 pesos.

In Guadalajara, the highest price is in the box area with a cost of 2,890 pesos and the cheapest price is 790 pesos in the general court “B” standing.

It should be noted that the price for people with disabilities has a cost not exceeding one thousand pesos. Unlike the cost of tickets to see Bad Bunny where prices ranged from 500 to 8 thousand pesos, the Puerto Rican singer will launch a more accessible tour for his fans.

Waiting for dates in CDMX, Veracruz and Cancun

Since the announcement of his last tour, the reggaeton player confirmed a presentation in Mexico City for December 2; However, this was apparently changed to November 29, according to his official page, in addition to the fact that the date for the sale of tickets has not yet been announced.

Likewise, the interpreter of “Con Calma” a couple of days ago announced presentations in Veracruz and Cancun, which are dated December 2 and 4, respectively.