Tickets for Mexico against the United States are more expensive than to see the Champions League

The tickets for the match between the Mexican National Team and the United States team at the Azteca stadium are more expensive than the prices that are used to attend the match between Villarreal of Spain and Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga, in the round quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

This Wednesday the directors of the team of the yellow submarines of the League of Spain, announced the prices of their tickets for the duel of the first leg quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League against the team of the Bavarians, where it is surprising that they are cheaper than those of the Azteca stadium.

The Mexican Football Federation released the prices for the match against the United States team, where many fans complained about the high cost of attending this Concacaf Qualifying match in search of a ticket to the World Cup. Qatar 2022.

In the Azteca stadium, the cheapest tickets are those in the header area that are priced at 1,100 Mexican pesos, while in the same area at the Villarreal Ceramics stadium they cost from 220 pesos to 443 Mexican pesos.

For its part, in the most expensive area of ​​the playoff game, it is priced at 112 euros or 2,500 Mexican pesos, while the most expensive tickets for the UEFA Champions League match are priced at 30 to 60 euros or 665 to 1,330 Mexican pesos, well below the price to go see El Tri.

Despite the high prices for the match of the Mexican National Team against the United States team, tickets are already sold out for this duel of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.