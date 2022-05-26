tickets, programming, locations and important dates

The Wireless Festival 2022 will take place in three different locations – two in London and one in Birmingham

Hip-hop fans will be delighted to hear that the Wireless Festival is returning to three locations across England this summer.

The first cast has been announced and includes Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, J.Cole, SZA, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator.

On Monday, February 28, the festival announced another slate of artists participating in Wireless, including City Girls, Tiffany Calver and Kenny Allstar.

The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends, July 1-3 and July 8-10.

The first Wireless Festival took place in 2005 and has since featured headliners like Kanye West, Jay Z, Rhianna, Bruno Mars and Stormzy.

Who is part of the Wireless Festival 2022 lineup?

The Wireless Festival announced many top hip-hop stars on Friday, February 25.

Find out who is performing in which venue each day of the festival here.

Friday July 1: Chris Brown, A$AP Rocky, The Kid Laroi, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, BIA, Rico Nasty, Nardo Wick, Snoochie Shy, Kenny Allstar.

Saturday July 2: J. Cole, Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, Gunna, Ari Lennox, Potter Payper, Northside Benji, Flo Milli, MS Banks, BAS, Lancey Foux, French The Kid, Tiffany Calver, Swarzy.

Sunday July 3: Tyler, The Creator, Roddy Ricch, Baby Keem, Kali Uchis, Little Simz, Snoh ​​ALegra, Ghetts, AG Club, Miraa May, Bakar, Knucks, Sainte, Berwyn, Skiifall, Snoochie Shy, Kenny all star

Friday July 8: Dave, Summer Walker, Gunna, Little Simz, BLXST, Popclan, Fireboy DML, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Unknown T, DJ Target, DJ Edu.

Saturday July 9: Chris Brown, Cardi B, Lil Baby, Burna Boy, Central CEE, Mahalia, Lil Tjay, City Girls, Arrdee, B Young, Remi Burgz, Jeremiah Asiamah.

Sunday July 10: J.Cole, Roddy Ricch, D-Block Europe, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Digga D, Potter Payper, Knucks, Enny, Sainte, Background Gee, French The Kid, DJ Target, Sir Spyro.

Friday July 8: Cardi B, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Giveon, Mahalia, Arrdee, Omah Lay, Rema, B Young, Enny, Backroad Gee, Ayra Starr, Cuppy, Sian Anderson.

Saturday July 9: SZA, Summer Walker, Jack Harlow, BLXST, 6lack, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Queen Naija, Yung Bleu, Ace, Nadia Jae.

Sunday July 10: Niki Minaj, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Polo G, Lil Tjay, City Girls, Fireboy DML, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Unknown T, A1 X J1, JI, Babyface Ray, Seani B, Tiffany Calver.

How to get tickets for the Wireless Festival 2022

The general broadcast began on Monday, February 28 at 10 a.m.

Coverage of Wireless Festival 2022 at home

The festival will be broadcast by BBC Radio 1Xtra, which is working with Wireless for the first time.

The radio station not only brings live music to fans, but also exclusive interviews and DJ sets that cannot be heard anywhere else.

More information about the Wireless Festival 2022

The Wireless Festival is not suitable for young children and those under the age of five are not permitted.

Children between the ages of 15 and 15 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times and require a full fare ticket.

People under the age of 21 may be asked to show ID at the festival entrance to verify their age.

Large bags will not be admitted to the festival and all bags will be searched – the festival encourages attendees not to bring bags to speed up queues caused by searches.