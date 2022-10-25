Tickets purchased on Viagogo that do not exist

The Angélik and Dalia Perrier sisters share a love for dance and the music of Justin Bieber, an artist they have followed since childhood. Last March, they learn on the TikTok network of his visit to Montreal, they decide to get tickets.

By searching the Internet, they see the Viagogo site appear in the first results. Tickets are available there at a reasonable price. It wasn’t complicated because, basically, it was like buying tickets normally, you just entered your information, you clicked on the tickets you wanted. With the seating plan displayed at the time of purchase, Angélik chooses the best available seats and that’s it.

Dominique Champagne bought tickets on the Viagogo site. Photo: Radio-Canada

For their part, Dominique Champagne and Guillaume Fournier, two music teachers, bought tickets to see James Taylor in Ottawa on the Viagogo site. Like the Perrier sisters, the couple didn’t realize it was a resale site.

” We could clearly see the places, the seats, all that. Didn’t notice I was dealing with ticket resellers! » — A quote from Dominique Champagne, Viagogo customer

What is Viagogo?

Viagogo is a site that allows you to buy or sell tickets for concerts, sporting events, theater and festivals that take place around the world. Founded in 2006, the company is based in Switzerland and recently merged with StubHub, another resale site. Viagogo would give away 4 million tickets for events in 50 countries. The artists are varied and there are big names like Harry Styles, Elton John, Post Malone and Iron Maiden.

Renaud Legoux is a professor at HEC Montreal. Photo: Radio-Canada

According to Renaud Legoux, professor at HEC Montreal in arts and cultural industries marketing, it is not easy to know that this is a resale site. It almost feels like we’re in front of a very ordinary ticketing site, but it’s not a ticketing explains Mr. Legoux.

” Viagogo’s business model is to be a platform where sellers and buyers are brought into contact. He’s a virtual scalper, in a way. » — A quote from Renaud Legoux, professor at HEC Montréal in arts and cultural industries marketing

Seats that don’t exist

After concluding the transaction, the Perrier sisters receive an email stating that their tickets will be transferred in two days, which worries them. But the day before the show, their tickets for Justin Bieber have still not been sent. They then contact Viagogo customer service. They said to me: “It’s not normal that you don’t have your tickets. I’ll send you an email and you just have to show up to the show with this. Then they’ll let you in” recalls 16-year-old Angelik.

Angélik Perrier, disappointed user of the Viagogo resale site Photo: Radio-Canada

On the night of the show, they arrive at the Bell Center without tickets, but with an email which, according to Viagogo, must allow them entry. They go to the counter and show the email to the employee. She just sees the Viagogo sign at the top, then she is discouraged, but as if discouraged with life remembers Angelik.

” She looks on the Bell Center website for places, then she tells us that basically those places don’t even exist! » — A quote from Angélik Perrier, disappointed user of the Viagogo site

The Dalia and Angélik Perrier sisters Photo: Radio-Canada

Error or counterfeit notes

In an email, Viagogo denies having sold fake tickets. It is explained that the whole thing would be due to a technological error or an error by the seller when registering the seats on their platform. Viagogo explains that their customer service tried to solve the problem and they eventually reimbursed them according to their guarantee.

Tickets not available on the day of the show

In February, Dominique and Guillaume also try to download their tickets purchased two years ago. The download leads to a blank page.

A few weeks before their romantic getaway in Ottawa, they multiply the calls and emails with Viagogo. Without success. They then ask for a refund since they no longer trust Viagogo, but the company refuses and offers them to resell their tickets instead. Guillaume Fournier can’t believe it. So there, you want us to resell tickets that we don’t have, when we are not sure that the tickets exist?

Guillaume Fournier is disappointed with Viagogo. Photo: Radio-Canada

Then, the morning of the event, Viagogo informs them by email that their seller is no longer able to provide the tickets they ordered. They are being offered replacement tickets in less convenient locations, according to the couple, who declined Viagogo’s offer.

Just like for Dalia and Angélik, their saga ends with a refund. That’s ridiculous for a transaction that normally takes five minutes. You buy, you receive your QR code, you put it in your phone, it’s settled! There, you find yourself having to write 40 emails, then calls laments Guillaume Fournier.

” When you buy tickets with Viagogo, you cannot be sure that you will get the tickets. » — A quote from Dominique Champagne, disappointed Viagogo user

Yet, according to Viagogo, less than 1% of shoppers have problems, and cases of counterfeit notes are even rarer.

The discontent is global

The Facebook group Victims of Viagogo, also called ViaNogo, has nearly 14,000 members from around the world. You can read thousands of testimonials from dissatisfied customers.

Artists recommend their fans to avoid buying tickets on this site. Others, like metal band Rammstein, are taking to court to prevent Viagogo from reselling their tickets. Lawsuits against the company have also been filed in many countries.

Viagogo subject to the law

Alexandre Plourde, lawyer at Option consommateurs, notes that this type of merchant, to avoid being subject to regulation, inserts clauses in their contract where they define themselves as a simple intermediary, a platform for exchange between two individuals. However, Me Plourde explains that a merchant cannot escape the obligations of the Consumer Protection Act (LPC) simply by inserting a clause to this effect.

Me Plourde is of the opinion that the CPA should apply to Viagogo, because it is clear that the transaction is truly made with the platform. Guillaume Fournier agrees: When you buy something on Kijiji, you know who you are buying from. We know the person, we can write to them, we can communicate with them . Which is not the case with Viagogo since buyers have no idea who they are buying their tickets from.

Being subject to the CPA, Viagogo cannot resell tickets unless it has obtained the promoter’s authorization to resell them at a higher price than the initial price. Justin Bieber’s promoter, AEG Presents, confirms that it does not do business with Viagogo and has not authorized it to sell tickets for its shows.

In addition, Viagogo must also provide the name of the official ticket office as well as the initial price of the ticket, information that does not appear during the transaction.

Viagogo’s position is that it trusts the sellers using its platform to enforce applicable regulations.

The Consumer Protection Office is currently conducting checks on Viagogo, confirms Charles Tanguay, spokesperson for the organization.