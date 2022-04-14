Ticos attend an important trade fair for the medical device industry in the United States

Addison Gonzalez

Wednesday April 13, 2022 12:30 pm

Four advanced manufacturing companies and three companies that develop industrial and business parks from Costa Rica participate in an important fair for the medical device industry in the United States in the city of Anaheim, California, from April 12 to 14.

The four participating companies represent an offer aimed at the medical device industry that ranges from precision mechanics, injection molding, electromechanical assemblies, as well as complex subassemblies and assemblies of medical equipment, among others.

“This fair allows us to position Costa Rica’s advanced manufacturing capabilities in medical devices, as well as the set of conditions in the country and the business ecosystem for attracting foreign investment. It is also a space that puts supplier companies and manufacturing contractors in contact with key people in the product supply and value chains,” said Pedro Beirute Prada, general manager of Procomer.

Participating companies have samples of their products, videos and other digital materials to show their capabilities at a stand designed by Procomer and CINDE, which also has negotiating tables.