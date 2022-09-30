Tics: Billie Eilish suffers from Gilles de La Tourette syndrome

The young singer was diagnosed at the age of 11. She defines her disorder, which manifests as physical tics, as “exhausting”. Muriel Kaiser Written on 09/30/2022 Billie Eilish’s tics disappear when she takes the stage —

International star Billie Eilish has suffered from Tourette syndrome since childhood. A disease that she revealed during the show My next guest needs no introduction, hosted by David Letterman and streaming on Netflix.

“My main tics, which I do all day, are things like wiggling my ear back and forth, raising my eyebrow, snapping my jaw, tensing my arm muscles”details Billie Eilish.

“These are things you won’t notice in a conversation. But for me, it’s really exhausting.”



No tics on stage

“The most common way people react is to laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny. And I always feel incredibly offended by that.”says the artist.

During the interview, Billie Eilish explains, however, that she no longer has tics once she goes on stage. Over the years, his relationship to his tics has changed: “I turned them into friends, I learned to trust them”.



A neurological disorder

Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological disease. Like Billie Eilish, she is characterized by motor tics, that is to say uncontrolled movements, and sound tics (vocalizations, cries, clearing of the throat, etc.). Its origin is still poorly understood and could be genetic or environmental.

Tics appear in childhood and evolve favorably until they disappear in 25% of adults.

Tourette’s syndrome is also often associated with other disorders: attention deficit, hyperactivity, obsessive-compulsive disorders, panic attacks, sleep or learning disorders.

In France, the disease affects between 0.5% and 1% of the population and affects boys more often than girls.



Tic and toc, what’s the difference? —

The Mag of Health – France 5

