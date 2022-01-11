tied the dog to a chain for a lifetime (VIDEO)

An arrest that raises the population. Man arrested for tying his dog to a chain. From the injuries it is assumed that the dog has lived all his life chained to a pole.

Laredo Texas, the police have dog owner arrested for cruelty after the puppy of only two years it has been found chained to a pole without food neither water .

On the baby’s neck black half-breed some serious injuries who have made it clear that the little one has spent all his years in the desperate to escape from its chains.

The serious injuries caused by the chain

A deep neck laceration in fact, he immediately made the agents understand that the puppy was tied up as a puppy so as not to be loose anymore.

His deplorable condition infuriated the agents who found themselves in front of a chilling scene. The dog was indeed visibly undernourished and there was none near him bowl of food or water, the poor puppy’s coat was completely infested with parasites, such as fleas and ticks. In what should be called “his box” where it wasn’t no cover to be able to shelter from the elements, the stench of excrement with which it was covered was terrifying.

Seeing this scene the agents have immediately arrested its owner and then finally untie the puppy from his captivity with the help of the agents of the Laredo Animal Care Facility, the puppy a like terrier he was immediately transferred to their veterinary center, so that his injuries came immediately disinfected and treated.

In Texas as in many other states, including the vast majority of regions Italian, to hold the chain dog in addition to being a crime is an inhuman barbarism which should no longer occur.

In addition to being illegal make sure that a animal spends its entire life with a neck chain, it is an act ignoble that absolutely goes averted and above all punished.

In a post published on the Facebook social network by Laredo Animal Care Facility it was in fact written: “This poor dog was illegally restrained and chained directly to his neck causing injury to his body. He had no access to food or clean water, nor adequate shelter. Besides, this poor child was infested with fleas and surrounded by his own feces. “

“The Animal Control Division reminds citizens that these violations are arrestable crimes and will not be tolerated. Nobody has the right to harm animals. “

The images contained in the following post could offend your sensitivity: viewing is not recommended for an easily impressionable audience

