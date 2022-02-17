tied! This is how Barcelona-Napoli lived minute by minute at the Camp Nou for the Europa League

2022-02-17

– IT’S OVER! Barcelona drew 1-1 against Napoli and will play for the ticket to the round of 16 of the Europa League next week, on February 24, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. 97′ Pedri’s center that connects Luuk and catches the Napoli goalkeeper. Napoli will end up playing with 10. Fabian Ruiz retires after the blow. 96′ The game resumes. Another Koulibaly serve after Alba’s cross. 95′ Gavi is already recovering and Fabian Ruiz has to play with a bandage on his head in the last few minutes. 93′ Center by Jordi and clash of heads between Gavi and Fabian Ruiz. The game stops. Ferran asked for a penalty in the previous one, but there was nothing. 92′ AGAIN FERRAN! Good wall with De Jong and the Spaniard’s shot goes up. We’ve already lost count of Torres’ failures. 91′ THE NAPOLI ANSWER! Ter Stegen catches a shot inside the Mertens area. 90′ Six more minutes are added. 89′ UUUUYYY! Luuk de Jong throws himself a Chilean after a center from Dest and passes close by. What a great goal the Dutchman was going to get. 87′ FERRAN LOSES IT! Great play that Dembélé begins by taking off marks, the ball reaches Torres without marks and he sends it over the top. The striker has not been fine. 85′ Last change in Barcelona: Luuk de Jong enters for Auba. 84′ In Napoli, Elmas and Anguissa left, injured, for Mario Rui and Malcuit. 82′ Pedri makes a mistake in the pass and Xavi shouts ”calm down” from the bench. 81′ Mingueza left in Barcelona for Dest. 80′ Two more changes in Napoli: Zielinski and Osimhen leave for Mertens and Diego Demme. 78 & # 39; Dembélé tries to get into the game, but the French lack of rhythm is noticeable.

75′ By the way, it wasn’t Jordi Alba’s best game. He doesn’t find holes left-handed. 73′ Zielinski’s ankle hurts now after a stomp from Busquets. 71′ First change in Napoli: Adam Ounas enters for captain Insigne. 70′ Free kick by Ferran Torres that goes over the top. Nothing happens. 69′ Yellow card for Fabian Ruiz for a foul on Busquets. Free kick for the local. 66 & # 39; Dembélé’s first match since his difficult situation in the winter market. The Barça fans received him with whistles. 65′ Xavi moves the bench: Nico, Adama and De Jong left for Gavi, Dembélé and Busquets. 64 & # 39; Three changes are coming in Barcelona. attentive. 62′ The penalty that the VAR charged for Barcelona.

61′ Osimhen is a headache for the Barça defense. Every time he starts the bike they can’t stop him.

59 ‘Ferran Torres, the player who was most looking for him, puts the 1-1 from the penalty spot. 58′ GOOOOOOOOLLL OF BARCELONAAAAA! 57′ PENALTY FOR BARCELONA! Adama’s center and the ball hits Juan Jesus in the hand. The referee checks the play and there is a maximum penalty. 56′ A PENALTY IS BEING REVIEWED IN FAVOR OF BARCELONA BY THE VAR! 54′ Auba is one of the candidates to leave. The Gabonese has not weighed in the game. 52′ Good wall between Mingueza and Adama, the winger throws the center and clears the Napoli defense… again. 50′ Osimhen goes down the right wing, Piqué cannot cut, but the Nigerian’s center goes wide. Neither Gerard nor Eric García can stop the African. 49 & # 39; Dembélé is one of the players who warm up in the band for Barcelona. 48′ Filtered pass from Pedri looking for Auba, but Napoli’s defense pays attention. 46′ The team did not make any changes during the break. Four. Five’ THE SECOND TIME BEGINS!

– Barcelona reports that 73,525 spectators arrived at the Camp Nou today. The entrance is not bad at all considering the tournament and the schedule.

– TO THE REST! Barcelona is falling against Napoli by the minimum in the Europa League.

45+1′ The first half leaves us and Xavi’s team doesn’t answer. 45′ Two more minutes are added. 44′ Mingueza’s center and Ferran misses his header again. 42 ‘ Rrahmani protects perfectly in the baseline against an insistent Ferran, who is being the one who tries the most at Barça.

41′ Little or nothing from Adama too. It does not generate danger on the right wing. 40 & # 39; Barcelona does not react after the goal of the Neapolitans. 39′ Yellow card for Anguissa for a foul against Nico. The first caution of the game. 36 ‘Now intensive withdrawal from Nápoli, with two lines of four and waiting for an error or a robbery to go out to another against. 34′ Eric García clears a deep long ball towards Osimhen, who is doing a lot of damage with his unchecking. 31 & # 39; Get on the scoreboard: Zielinski’s goal is validated by the VAR and the visit already wins. 30′ EYE! The play is being reviewed by the VAR.

29 ‘ Counterattack by the Italians, Fabián leaves it inside the area, Zielinski finishes off hard, Ter Stegen rejects it and picks it up again to shoot and score 0-1. 28′ GOOOOOOOLLLL OF THE NAAAPOOOOOLIIIIIIIII! 27′ FERRAN HAD IT! Forced shot from the striker when he had everything to open the scoring. Good service from Adama, but the ’19’ forgives. 26′ Pedri makes a pass between the lines, but Auba fails to control. Even game so far. 24 & # 39; What a great closing of Koulibaly when Adama was alone in front of the goalkeeper. The play was invalidated due to the striker being offside. 22′ UUFFF! Osimhen’s shot after gaining speed and Ter Stegen covers to deflect to the corner. The first of Napoli. 20 & # 39; Auba has not yet appeared in his first start as a Barça player. 18′ Mingueza center and well cleared by the great Koulibaly. It’s not easy for Ferran against the Senegalese defender.

15′ Ferran’s shot outside. The striker rose at the second post and his header did not reach the goal. He claimed that he had played in a center. 14 & # 39; And now Napoli begins to grow with possession of the ball. The Italians loosen up a little more. 12′ Zielinski goes down the wing and puts in a dangerous center, although Piqué cleared it well. 10′ First good minutes for Barcelona trying to prevail in the rival area. Napoli awaits the counter. 9′ The referee warns Eric for a mistimed foul on Zielinski in the spinal cord. 8 ‘ Fact: Barcelona has never won the Europa League. Can he reach the final and make history? 7 & # 39; Great cut by Di Lorenzo lying on the ground and avoiding Ferran’s advance after a great pass by Frenkie. 5′ NEAR PEDRI! Shot that goes just above Meret’s goal after a ball that Aubameyang recovered. 3 & # 39; It comes out squeezing Barça up, making it difficult for the Italians to leave from behind. 1′ It’s been 18 years since Barça played this kind of tournament. Even so, the Blaugrana fans were present on the field to support a team that is undergoing restructuring. – GET THE PARTY STARTED! Barcelona and Napoli measure forces for the pass to the round of 16 of the Europa League.

The Barcelona is measured today Naples in the first leg of the Europa League 'playoffs', in a star duel to get through to the round of 16, between two teams marked by the passage of the Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona. Xavi Hernandez surprised to put for the first time aubameyang as a starter and will be in front with adama and Ferrran Torres. In addition, on the right wing, bet on Mingueza instead of Sergiño Dest (Dani Alves was left out of the list) and the captain Busquets He starts as a substitute. Confirmed lineups Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Piqué, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Nico; Adama, Ferran Torres and Aubameyang.

Naples: Mereth; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Rhahmani, Juan Jesus; Anguissa, Fabián, Elmas, Zielinski, Insigne and Osimhen.