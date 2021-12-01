In the fetal position, the whole body tied by ropes to almost weave a network, with the hands to cover the face. Thus appeared there “faceless” mummy of a dead person beyond 800 years ago, found in a tomb excavated in an archaeological site on the Pacific coast, a Cajamarquilla, about 26 kilometers from Lima, capital of Peru. Anthropological analyzes have yet to clarify whether it is a man or a woman. But what is already evident is that we are dealing with one testimony of a pre-Columbian civilization which developed between the coast and the mountains of the country, before the rise of the Inca Empire in the 15th century. An impressive surprise for theteam of archaeologists from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos who are taking care of the excavations on this site which covers approximately 167 hectares.

MORE INFORMATION

Peru, mysterious 800-year-old “faceless” mummy discovered: tied with ropes and hands on her face

THE MYSTERY

The news is attracting the attention of the international scientific media. At the moment it is a mystery. The position, the elaborate binding of the body with ropes, and with the hands covering the face, could be linked to a funerary rite, typical of a pre-Columbian culture that developed between the Andes and the Pacific coast. The mummified individual, explained the Professor Van Dalen Luna, would have lived in the high Andean region of what is now Peru, about 600-200 years before the rise of the Inca people. “The main feature of this mummy is that the whole body is tied with ropes and has hands covering the face, which would be part of a funeral ritual,” explained Van Dalen Luna, of the University of San Marcos, to head of the team of archaeologists who found the find in an underground tomb carved into the rock, and is now studying it. “Now the radiocarbon examination will give more precise indications on the age” of the mummy, adds Luna.

THE TOMB

The tomb from which it was extracted also contained other finds with a funerary character: ceramic objects, stone tools and the remains of some plants. According to archaeologists, the nature of the burial indicates that the region must have had a multi-ethnic character in the late pre-Hispanic period. Peru is home to hundreds of archaeological sites of cultures that developed before and after the Inca Empire, an empire that will dominate, as is well known, the southern part of South America, from southern Ecuador and Colombia to central Chile. And that it will fall at the hands of the Spanish conquistadors, who began their invasion in 1532 and conquered the last stronghold of the Incas in 1532.