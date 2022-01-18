Tiendeo: 5 retail trends that will dominate 2022

Due to the pandemic, the retail sector had to readjust sales strategies to new consumption habits and Tiendeo identified the key trends.

2021 was a year of adjustments, marked by a slow economic recovery still immersed in the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to circulate at high speed in the country. It was expected that 2021 would be the year of the return to normal, but sadly that was not the case. Due to the circumstances, the retail sector has found itself adopting a flexible strategy, able to adapt to the new consumption habits of Italians, inducing marketing professionals to reorganize their resources and their distribution channels for 2022.

Tiendeo, a company specializing in the digitization of the retail sector, has carried out a study involving the marketing professionals of the world’s leading brands, which has made it possible to identify the 5 key trends that will revolutionize the retail sector in 2022.

Continuous growth of omnichannel experiences

According to the study conducted by Tiendeo “Retail Marketing Hot Trends 2022“, 58.6% of retailers and brands will bet on digital channels in 2022. The evolution of shopping habits has led the digital channel to be the preferred means for marketers to connect with consumers.

Therefore, investment in traditional media (TV, radio or print advertising) has shifted to the digital medium. This is what the study highlighted, which shows how digital marketing (78%) and social networks (67%) will be the investments that will be given more space in the 2022 marketing budgets.

According to Tiendeo, now more than ever, the use of adaptable strategies in the face of an uncertain future, together with the need to offer omnichannel experiences, will form the foundation of advertising strategies.

The boom of the “experiential shop”

The paradigm of traditional shops disappears to give way to that of experiential shops. Stores capable of combining the physical and digital worlds in a specific time and place.

A side effect of this paradigm shift is the crisis in the shopping center business model we have been used to so far. A business model that risks disappearing, in favor of a more flexible one, in which ephemeral or even occasional campaigns will predominate. meeting place where the spaces will be transformed into stages, and where you can attend different types of shows that invite the consumption of a specific product or brand.

The goal of this model change is to attract the public to the physical store (both those who wish to buy, and those who do not currently express this intention) and thus create a unique experience based on emotions capable of developing a greater connection and bond.

“While brick-and-mortar stores continue to enjoy public acclaim, consumers are increasingly looking for a memorable and fluid experience, in which digital will play a key role.“, he claims Eva Martín, CEO of Tiendeo.

The customer shopping experience is the most important factor in marketing strategy for 73% of professionals.

Technology as a catalyst for change

Digital sales assistance solutions, interactive kiosks, cashless shops. According to Tiendeo, the future of commercial activities will be like this. With the incorporation of technology and artificial intelligence into the sales process, we will see the increasingly frequent appearance of smart stores, enabling consumers to shop in places with practically very few staff and where they don’t need to go through the checkout.

Internationally, supermarkets without ATMs are nothing new. In Italy, Conad is testing cashierless technologies to approach the cashless supermarket formula. A step that has also been taken by large groups such as Carrefour, Auchan And Monoprix. The development of these types of stores allows retailers to compete with the e-commerce giants by providing a more comfortable and frictionless experience.

When we talk about online shopping, we also talk about technologies that transport us directly to the store without leaving our home through augmented virtual reality. Tiendeo, to give an example, mentions the company Dyson, one of the first brands to test this concept with the opening of its own virtual store, where users were invited to test the products remotely and thus start the purchase process.

The circular economy, at the heart of the strategies

Consumers’ concern for the environment, according to the study conducted by Tiendeo, is leading retailers and brands to adopt a more responsible strategy. Zero Waste, the second-hand and second-hand market will continue to grow, and in 2022 we will face a crucial issue for the sector: reconciling purchasing power and environmental protection.

Such as the Green Friday, or the Black Friday from Ikea, connected to the service “Bring and Resell”, Which for years has been helping people extend the life of their Ikea furniture. On the occasion of Green Friday, customers enjoyed a valuation equal to 50% higher than their used equipment. A way to encourage recycling and discourage waste.

An example for the fashion sector is the French brand Kiabi, which plans to open several stores specializing in used clothing in Italy in 2022.

Another noteworthy aspect examined by Tiendeo, in relation to the circular economy, is the commitment of various retailers to reduce or eliminate the production of their paper catalogs. Also in this case, the Swedish Ikea is an example, which has announced its intention to stop printing its well-known paper catalog.

In Italy, more and more brands are reaching this point of awareness and are opting for more sustainable communication tools such as digital catalogs.

Long live social shopping

Although social shopping is an established trend, in 2022 we will see more and more brands and retailers use this medium as a complement to e-commerce, where social selling will mainly rely on influencers and brand ambassadors.

According to the Tiendeo study, 68% of retailers and brands plan to increase their advertising spend on social media in the next 12 months.