TIFF 2022: Jennifer Lawrence Advised the Cast of ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel – Movie News

Jennifer Lawrence reappeared thanks to the premiere of ‘Causeway’ at TIFF 2022, a movie for Apple TV +, and wasted no time talking about ‘The Hunger Games’.

As happened with Taylor Swift on Friday when she arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence yesterday he captivated everyone with his presence in the same place to promote his new movie Causeway, directed by Lila Neugebauer and produced exclusively for the Apple TV+ streaming platform, a service that will release the film on November 4.

It is a portrait of how soldiers are psychologically affected during an armed conflict and everything that their enlistment entails, being Lawrence is in charge of playing Lynsey, a woman who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. during her fight in the war in Afghanistan and whose rehabilitation puts her to the test to resume her normal life. The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Jayne Houdyshell and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

“I felt a lump in my throat when I read the script. I immediately thought I had to do this job because I related to that feeling of trying to find your home and discover your purpose in the world. I left home when I was 14 years old because my situation was quite complicated“, he confessed to Variety during the premiere of his new film, which comes after the success of the sarcastic Don’t Look Up, along with Leonardo DiCaprio.

On November 17, 2023, the prequel to The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, whose latest news was the signing of Viola Davis as the antagonist and interpreter of Dr. Volumnia Gaul. This tape takes place during edition 10 of the games, Katniss Everdeen appears until 74. However, Lawrence was asked what advice he gave to the new actors who will bring to life Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) and even the experienced Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage).



AppleTV+ Lynsey is a veteran with post-traumatic stress.



“Oh my gosh, all of you guys who are going to be in the prequel are going to have the time of your lives. Just go have fun. Don’t worry about anything they tell you“He told the camera of the Canadian festival. Recently, the actress was honest that her experience in the trilogy of The Hunger Games was amazing because of the friendship she established with her companions Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, now her best friends.