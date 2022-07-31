TIFF 2022 movies: Spielberg, Mendes, Polley, Aronofsky and more

The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, or TIFF, is already beginning to take shape with an extraordinary selection of films and world premieres including new from Steven Spielberg, Sarah Polley, Sam Mendes and more.

TIFF is one of the most important film festivals in the world. In addition to the high level of North American and international cinematographic quality it offers, the event has become an important platform for films looking to make awards season noise. As an example, 11 of the last 12 TIFF’s People Choice Award winners have been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Likewise, 18 documentary and international films screened last year were official selections from their respective countries or even made the list of Oscar finalists.

Unfortunately, TIFF 2022 has completely forgotten about accessibility, inclusion and the fact that COVID-19 continues to cause problems, and has decided to make it an exclusively face-to-face edition. A very unpleasant decision that limits the scope of cinema.

TIFF 2022 will have many world premieres. One of the most prominent is “Women Talking”, a film directed by Sarah Polley about a group of women victims of various sexual assaults by the men of their religious community. It features performances by Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw and Jessie Buckley.

It will also have its world premiere “The Fabelmans”, Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film with performances by Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano. And as previously announced, “The Woman King”an epic historical film starring Viola Davis and distributed by Netflix, will be presented at the festival.

Another promising contender in the upcoming awards season is “Empire of Light”a new film by Sam Mendes (“1917”) whose story revolves around an old cinema located on the beautiful south coast of England during the 1980s. Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and Colin Firth star.

Also highly anticipated “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”the new whodunit that detective Benoit Blanc must solve; In addition to Daniel Craig in the title role, this film directed by Rian Johnson will star Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Ethan Hawke and Kate Hudson.

Four years after the success of “Green Book” (winner of the People’s Choice at TIFF and Best Picture at the Oscars), director Peter Farrelly returns with his new film “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”story starring Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray about a Marine veteran who manages to smuggle a backpack full of beer to Vietnam to share with his war brothers.

Two highly anticipated psychological thrillers premiering at TIFF 2022 are “The Good Nurse” Y “The Menu”. The first is the story of a nurse (Jessica Chastain) who assists in the capture of infamous serial killer Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne). The second takes us to an exclusive island where an eccentric chef has a menu full of surprises; Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult star.

The opening film of the festival is “The Swimmers”by Sally El Hosaini, a story about the journey of two swimming sisters, from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The only Latin American manufactured film announced is “Alternate” where Argentine filmmaker Diego Lerman tells us the story of a substitute teacher who must walk away from his duties when a student is threatened by a local drug trafficker.

The animation will be present with the world premiere of “Wendell & Wild”, a new film by Henry Selick (“The strange world of Jack”) in which Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key get together to give voice to the leading demons.

Other films that will be screened at TIFF 2022 are: “nanny”excellent psychological thriller winner of the Jury Prize at Sundance 2022; “Chevalier”a biopic in which Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays the first classical composer of African descent; “Alice, Darling”the story of a woman (Anna Kendrick) trapped in an abusive relationship; “A Jazzman Blues”a film directed and written (for the first time) by Tyler Perry; “Moving On” a dramedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin; “Black Ice”, a documentary about racism in hockey; “Raymond & Ray”in which Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play two hostile half-brothers.

TIFF 2022 programming continues with “My Policeman”romantic tape about a gay police officer played by Harry Styles; “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”a rom-com starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompso in which a filmmaker decides to document her best friend’s arranged marriage; “Bros”rom-com 2SLGTBQIA+ directed by Billy Eichner; “Catherine Called Birdy”Lena Dunham’s medieval, coming-of-age; Y “Good Night Oppy”, a documentary by Ryan White (“Assassins”) about space explorer Opportunity’s ambitious adventure on Mars; Y “Causeway”Post-traumatic stress film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.

In addition, some of the most anticipated films of the 2022 Venice Film Festival will be screened, such as “The Whale” by Darren Aronofsky; “The Son” Florian Zeller; “The Banshees Of Inisherin” by Martin McDonagh; and Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter.”

Also on the TIFF 2022 lineup are hit films that premiered at Cannes, such as: “Triangle of Sadness”winner of the Palme d’Or; “hunt”feature debut by actor Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), “broker”by Hirokazu Kore-eda and winner of Best Actor (Song Kang-Ho); “Decision to Leave”by Park Chan-wook, winner of Best Direction; “Holy Spider”winner of Best Actress (Tsar Amir Ebrahimi); “corset”winner of Best Actress (Vicky Krieps) in Un Certain Regard; “Joyland”winner of the Queer Palm; “One Fine Morning”an acclaimed film by Mia Hansen-Løve; “Paris Memories” by Alice Winocour; Y “Moonage Daydream”documentary about David Bowie.

TIFF 2022 will take place from September 8 to 18. Below are the films announced so far.

gala presentations

“Alice, Darling” – Mary Nighy | Canada, United States (World Premiere)

“Black Ice” – Hubert Davis | Canada (World Premiere)

“Butcher’s Crossing” – Gabe Polsky | United States (World Premiere)

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” – Peter Farrelly | United States (World Premiere)

“The Hummingbird” – Francesca Archibugi | Italy, France (World Premiere)

“Hunt” – Lee Jung-jae | South Korea (North American Premiere)

“A Jazzman’s Blues” – Tyler Perry | United States (World Premiere)

“Kacchey Limbu” – Shubham Yogi | India (World Premiere)

“Moving On” – Paul Weitz | United States (World Premiere)

“Paris Memories” – Alice Winocour | France (North American Premiere)

“Prisoner’s Daughter” – Catherine Hardwicke | United States (World Premiere)

“Raymond & Ray” – Rodrigo García | United States (World Premiere)

“Roost” – Amy Redford | United States (World Premiere)

“Sydney” – Reginald Hudlin | United States (World Premiere)

“The Son” – Florian Zeller | UK (North American Premiere)

”The Swimmers” – Sally El Hosaini | UK (World Premiere) (Opening Performance)

“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” – Shekhar Kapur | UK (World Premiere)

”The Woman King” – Gina Prince-Bythewood | United States (World Premiere)

special presentations

“Allelujah” – Sir Richard Eyre | UK (World Premiere)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” – Edward Berger | United States, Germany (World Premiere)

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin McDonagh | United Kingdom, Ireland, United States (North American Premiere)

“Blueback” – Robert Connolly | Australia (World Premiere)

“The Blue Caftan” – Maryam Touzani | Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark (North American Premiere)

“Broker” – Hirokazu Kore-eda | South Korea (Canadian Premiere)

”Brother” – Clement Virgo | Canada (World Premiere)

”Bros” – Nicholas Stoller | United States (World Premiere)

”Catherine Called Birdy” – Lena Dunham | UK (World Premiere)

“Causeway” – Lila Neugebauer | United States (World Premiere)

“Chevalier” – Stephen Williams | United States (World Premiere)

“Corsage” – Marie Kreutzer | Austria, France, Germany (North American Premiere)

“Decision to Leave” – Park Chan-wook | South Korea (North American Premiere)

“Devotion” – JD Dillard | United States (World Premiere)

“Driving Madeleine” – Christian Carion | France (International Premiere)

“The Substitute” – Diego Lerman | Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France (World Premiere)

“Empire of Light” – Sam Mendes | UK, US (Canadian Premiere)

“The Eternal Daughter” – Joanna Hogg | UK (North American Premiere)

”The Fabelmans” – Steven Spielberg | United States (World Premiere)

”Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Rian Johnson | United States (World Premiere)

“Good Night Oppy” – Ryan White | United States (International Premiere)

“The Good Nurse” – Tobias Lindholm | United States (World Premiere)

“Holy Spider” – Ali Abbasi | Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France (Canadian Premiere)

“Joyland” – Saim Sadiq | Pakistan (North American Premiere)

“The King’s Horseman” – Biyi Bandele | Nigeria (World Premiere)

“The Lost King” – Stephen Frears | UK (World Premiere)

“A Man of Reason” – Jung Woo-sung | South Korea (World Premiere)

“The Menu” – Mark Mylod | United States (World Premiere)

”On the Come Up” – Sanaa Lathan | United States (World Premiere)

“One Fine Morning” – Mia Hansen-Løve | France (Canadian Premiere)

“Other People’s Children” – Rebecca Zlotowski | France (North American Premiere)

“Moonage Daydream” – Brett Morgen | United States (North American Premiere)

“My Policeman” – Michael Grandage | UK (World Premiere)

“Nanny” – Nikyatu Jusu | United States (International Premiere)

“No Bears” – Jafar Panahi | Iran (North American Premiere)

“The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile” – Kathlyn Horan | United States (International Premiere)

“Saint Omer” – Alice Diop | France (North American Premiere)

“Sanctuary” – Zachary Wigon | United States (World Premiere)

“Stories Not to be Told” – Cesc Gay | Spain (World Premiere)

“Triangle of Sadness” – Ruben Östlund | Sweden, United Kingdom, United States, France, Greece (North American Premiere)

“Walk Up” – Hong Sangsoo | South Korea (World Premiere)

“Wendell & Wild” – Henry Selick | United States (World Premiere)

“The Whale” – Darren Aronofsky | United States (North American Premiere)

“Women Talking” – Sarah Polley | United States (International Premiere)

“The Wonder” – Sebastian Lelio | UK, Ireland (Canadian Premiere)

You can learn more about all the films on the festival’s official website.