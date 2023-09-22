TIFF ’23 a success despite ticket fraud

Ever since Ticketmaster became the “official” (ugh) ticketing “partner” (double ugh) of the Toronto International Film Festival and its year-round offering at TIFF Lightbox, film fans have been clamoring for the (non-profit!) organization. Has expressed. The decision to partner with one of the least favorite mega-corporate monopolies operating today.

While the year-round TIFF Ticketmaster system is simply awesome – just try finding the movie you want in less than fifteen clicks – the real torment is reserved for the annual festival, when all T̶i̶c̶k̶e̶t̶m̶a̶s̶t̶e̶r̶ hell breaks loose.

It begins with TIFF’s incomprehensible decision to be complicit in Ticketmaster’s scalping (sorry, “verified reseller”) scheme, which involved reselling tickets for eye-watering prices. Officer TIFF website, literally within minutes of their release. (Therefore, scalped tickets for Studio Ghibli are highly anticipated boy and heron Going for $372 on the TIFF site.)

This continues with the festival’s byzantine ticketing system, which somehow manages to be even more complicated than the year-round website, and which saw a flood of angry festival-goers take to Twitter. Anecdotally, I encountered several moviegoers – some, festival veterans, others newbies – who gave up in frustration after going through one too many Ticketmaster deaths.

TIFF ’23 also suffered from a severe lack of organization and surprising hostility toward its audience, including aggressively rude security staff who thought their job was to shoo fans off the red carpet (?!). . The decision to remove the audience microphones in the post-film Q&A was also bizarre, causing the directors and stars to struggle to hear the questions, leading to an awkward back-and-forth.

But let it never be said that we still don’t like TIFF, despite its (many) weaknesses.

For one thing, despite exaggerated lamentations about the absence of star power due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike, a notable number of high-profile film stars, including Richard Linklater, Wim Wenders, Ethan Hawke, and Viggo Mortensen (all were in attendance). People came. in his capacity as director) and big-name actors like Elliot Page, Nicolas Cage, Willem Dafoe, and Sylvester Stallone. Fears that TIFF ’23 would be a low-wattage affair proved largely unfounded.

Another pleasant surprise this year was TIFF’s long overdue improvement in its audio system. Over the years, Earbud Books (Sarah Polley’s) women talking It was definitely the loudest movie I’ve ever seen about a group of talkative Mennonite women) regularly dampens the movie-going experience, but this year we didn’t get a single movie where we couldn’t get enough of the terrifying volume level. Have been troubled.

And then, of course, there were the movies themselves. Our favorite was probably Nuri Bilge Ceylan about hayA thoughtful, well-observed human drama about an eccentric, self-serving teacher whose reckless behavior toward students with favorites – and disdain for almost everyone else – puts him in serious trouble with administrators in his remote school district. Gives where he is deployed (and what he wants to avoid).

Other highlights include Wim Wenders’ triumphant TIFF return perfect day, a serious, low-key Japanese-language film about, of all things, a guy who cleans toilets. Heartfelt but avoiding clichéd sentimentality, perfect day (Japan’s submission to the Oscar longlist) deserves a much wider audience than it probably got. (And don’t fear, Japanese toilet scenes are just as clean, beautiful, and futuristic as you’d expect.)

Errol Morris’s John le Carré documentary was also excellent Pigeon Tunnel, which includes the (delightfully preserved) Le Carré, reflecting on his life and career as the famous spy writer and literary successor to Graham Greene. author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy And the spy who came in from the cold Tragically passed away in 2020, but not before sitting down with perhaps the world’s greatest documentarian for an enlightening conversation. (You can read our reviews of his last novel here and the last novel here.)

Other fun, flawed films this year include Linklater’s radically silly killer rom-com hitmanHawke’s Flannery O’Connor biopic Wildcat Starring his daughter Maya Hawke (excellent), and Atom Egoyan seven curtains, We were thrilled to be involved idols Premieres exactly where it was filmed: a psycho-drama about an opera director producing a production of Richard Strauss SalomeEgoyan was filmed idols at the Four Seasons Center for the Performing Arts, placing his own Canadian Opera Company production at the center of the story. While Amanda Seyfried does a serviceable job with a clear script, it’s the music that shines. Even those who are unfamiliar Salome The spirit of this extraordinary, if bleak, musical drama will emerge.

Despite its poor ticketing system, and bizarrely rude security staff, we have to admit that we still had a good time at TIFF this year. From incredible premieres to enlightening quizzes, it was a celebration of film watching at an event that (barely) retains its title as the greatest film festival on Earth.

Additionally, it was nice to see Toronto come alive for a few weeks, with King West closed to traffic in the evenings, with international music acts invited to perform on the Festival Street Music Stage. The return of free outdoor movie screenings in David Pequot Square (next to Roy Thomson Hall) was also welcomed, although there weren’t enough poufs for everyone to have a nice, comfortable seat. (We suggest you bring your own picnic blanket.)

Finally, Cord Jefferson’s amazing selection American fiction The TIFF 2023 People’s Choice Award winner was a welcome departure from past years, when painfully obvious performances (Spielberg’s The Fablemans won in ’22) treated TIFF as a necessary stepping stone for their inevitable Oscar campaigns. More importantly, however, TIFF is the only place where you can guarantee packed, sold-out audiences for offerings as diverse as a Japanese toilet cleaner fable, a biopic of Southern Gothic literature’s pioneering propagator, and Three-and-A Can. -A half-hour Dostoevsky play about a teacher in rural Turkey.

