TIFF comes to life with Spielberg and “Knives Out”

After two quite reduced editions due to the pandemic, the 74th edition of the Toronto International Festival (TIFF for its acronym in English) is preparing to return in full force from Thursday with a series of films highly anticipated movies, including Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and Rian Johnson’s “The Woman King.” ) by Gina Prince-Bythewood, starring Viola Davis.

After two mainly virtual festivals due to the pandemic, this year the TIFF It will be quite an array of films year-end highlights. Some details are still to be resolved, digital ticket sales have created concern in the days leading up to the TIFF, the largest film gathering in North America. But for some, returning to Toronto theaters will be as cozy as throwing on a warm old sweater.

“I’m dying to sit on that cinema”, said Rian Johnson, whose “Glass Onion” will premiere, as well as “Knives Out” (“Between knives and secrets”), in the cinema Princess of Wales. “Above all else, the film is designed to have a good time with the audience in a cinema. I already want it to be September 10.”

David Dawson, Emma Corrin, and Harry Styles in a scene from "My Policeman."

While major European festivals like Venice and Cannes get much of their glitz from glamour, Toronto, where audiences can buy tickets, has a lot of power from the buzz generated from the critics, journalists and moviegoers who attend it. In the cacophony of the dizzying New Year’s Eve festival circuit from Venice to Telluride to Toronto, the responses from the TIFF They are usually the most scandalous.

The Toronto Grand Prize is not awarded by a jury, but by the public and voted on by them. Among the previous winners (“Belfast,” “Nomadland,” “JoJo Rabbit”) nearly all turned out to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars, if they didn’t win. This year, several previous winners will return to the festival, including Peter Farrelly, who will premiere his Vietnam War story “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” four years after “Green Book” It was a surprise success in the TIFF; Martin McDonagh, returns with a friendly fight “The Banshees of Inisherin” after his movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (“Three billboards for a crime”) of 2017; and “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, who will be in Toronto to talk about (although he won’t screen) his upcoming Hollywood movie “Babylon.”

Tyler Perry has been to Toronto before, to help promote another winner of the TIFF “Precious” in 2009, but this time he is coming as director to premiere “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a decades-spanning drama about a young black jazz singer. The film stems from the first screenplay Perry wrote 26 years ago.

“It’s a totally new situation for me, and I’m incredibly honored,” Perry said. “’Diary of a Mad Woman’, my first film, I didn’t direct it because I didn’t know how. all these were needed films And all those TV episodes to really understand the cinematography.”

Viola Davis in "The Woman King."

Perry’s movie is for Netflix, as is Johnson’s, after the streaming service paid $450 million for the rights to two “Knives Out” sequels. Several premieres in the TIFF they come from streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video’s “My Policeman” (another movie starring Harry Styles, about a gay romance in 1950s England); Apple TV+’s “Causeway,” starring Jennifer Lawrence as a rehabbing military officer; Netflix’s “The Good Nurse” with Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain; and “Wendell & Wild,” a Henry Selick stop-motion animated film reuniting Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, another Netflix premiere.

But many of the most important premieres present arguments in favor of experience in cinema. Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” is based on his own coming of age as a filmmaker. Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” with Olivia Colman and Colin Firth is an homage to cinema set in a 1980s British movie palace.

Nicholas Stoller’s “Bros,” starring and co-written by Billy Eichner, has a different dialogue with the cinemabut no less passionate. It is the first gay romantic comedy from a prominent studio. Universal Pictures’ “Bros” is full of jokes and commentary on Hollywood’s poor record with the LGBTQ community on inclusion and representation. Also in a rarity: a comedy for the big screen.

Colin Farrell, left, and Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

“For some reason, everyone decided one day that comedy didn’t work anymore in the cinema. But that’s not true. Or I don’t think it’s true,” Stoller said. “If a comedy works, if it’s really funny, it works in theaters. People want to go. Universal understands. They’re not doing this for charity. They’re excited and that’s good for the LGBTQ community, but they’re like, ‘We can make money off of this. This is a genre that works in the cinemaWe just have to do it.”

“People want to go to cinema to experience a party of some sort,” Stoller added.

And with some 200 productions from some 63 countries, the TIFF It’s heading back to being a party. For some films this could also be an awakening. “Sidney,” Reginald Hudlin’s documentary for Apple TV+ produced by Oprah Winfrey about Sidney Poitier, will be released eight months after the pioneering actor’s death in January at age 94.

“I’ve seen people watch the trailer and some people cry, with a sneak peek,” Hudlin said. “What I want people to respond to is that they feel inspired. You think you know Sidney’s life, because he’s been a part of our lives for a lifetime, but when you reveal the details of his life, he gives you a new perspective. By taking him down from the pedestal, you really admire him more.”