Tiffany & Co. is making a piece of jewelry and a film with Beyoncé: a sign of jewelry in top form despite the crises?

After releasing her new album RENAISSANCE in July, celebrating her 41st birthday on September 4, and teasing extremely anticipated future clips, Beyoncé signs a piece of jewelry and announces a video with Tiffany & Co. opposite…

Beyoncé just celebrated her 41st birthday on September 4, 2022, but still no music videos to accompany the release of her new album RENAISSANCE, published on July 29. On the other hand, she still holds the top of the fashion news by appearing in a new Tiffany & Co campaign. After the previous controversy, Queen Bey is reappearing in an ad called “ Lose Yourself in Love “.

Beyoncé poses with jewelry from Tiffany & Co’s Hardwear line. © Instagram screenshot.

Beyoncé stars in new Tiffany & Co. campaign “Lose Yourself in Love”

It was Mason Poole who photographed the star ambassador of the American jeweler recently acquired by LVMH. Through several visuals, Beyoncé wears jewelry from the house’s different lines: Tiffany T (with signature T ends), Tiffany Knot (characterized by a knot), or even the new Tiffany Lock (ultra-pure padlock abstractioncomposed of two interlocking gold half-sections).

Beyoncé was photographed by Mason Poole for this Tiffany & Co. campaign called “Lose Yourself in Love”. © Instagram screenshot.

The singer of ” BREAK MY SOUL » also sports a personalized version of a Tiffany Hardwear necklace (a line with a brutalist aesthetic launched in 2017) in 18k gold links three times larger than the original design and which required nearly 40 hours of assembly. A few copies will be marketed in an ultra-limited edition.

Fund scholarships for art students from black universities

In addition to these visuals, the campaign also recalls the existence of the jeweler’s social platform, Tiffany Atrium, in collaboration with Jay-Z and Beyoncé Carter. Together, they finance scholarships, called ” Tiffany & Co. About Love “. This academic aid is dedicated until 2024 to art students from historically black American universities (HBCUs for ” historically black colleges and universities “).

In partnership with Beyoncé, Tiffany & Co. funds scholarships for art students at historically black American universities. © Instagram screenshot.

But it is above all the announcement of the release of a film based on his song ” SUMMER REBIRTH which excites Beyoncé fans. Grammy Award-winning clipper Mark Romanek directed the video, choreographed by Emmy-winning Fatima Robinson. Something to help wait until Queen Bey (finally) releases clips for her album RENAISSANCE…

Who can afford jewelry as the crises mount?

But who can afford Tiffany & Co. jewelry today in France, concretely? If inflation threatens the finances of French men and women and beyond, it turns out that the market for luxury personal goods has nevertheless experienced a spectacular rebound in 2021, exceeding its level of 2019 pre-2019 by 3%. -pandemic, succession Le Figaro.

In this astonishing context of growth, the jewelry market, valued at 22 billion euros, is particularly progressing by 7% compared to 2019explains to the major national daily Mathilde Haemmerlé, partner in charge of the Luxury division at the consulting firm Bain & Company in Paris:

“This is a reassuring product category, which implies strong resilience. Before the crisis, China was the main driver of growth, the United States since 2021 and Europe more recently are new driving forces. »

Beyoncé with notably the new Tiffany Lock bracelet. © Instagram screenshot.

Gold, a safe haven and even damn lucrative in times of crisis

Watch and jewelry sales in France rose by 54% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 (Ecostat figure), also highlights Le Figaro. A sign that gold, whose rating is only rising, remains a safe haven and even damn lucrative, especially in times of crisis.

On the budget management side, the Swedish technical and financial company for payment facilities Klarna has just published a study with interesting results:

” Almost 4 out of 5 French people save part of their income each month. As for the amount, more than 10% of monthly income is set aside. The most common reasons for saving are to afford a vacation (39% of Generation Z, 41% of Millennials, 36% of Generation X and 40% of Baby Boomers) or to plan for retirement (33% of millennials, 48% Gen X and 35% baby boomers). »

And contrary to popular belief, Generation Z saves the most (18% of their income)so more than millennials (14%) and twice as many as Generation X (10%) and baby boomers (9%), according to Klarna. It is also the youngest generation who say they are the most confident about their financial future: 44% of Zoomers (compared to 40% optimists among millennials, 23% among Gen X and 5% among baby boomers).

Faced with these figures put forward by Klarna, we can better understand the interest of attracting a younger audience for a luxury jeweler like Tiffany & Co. And nothing like Beyoncé to contribute to it. As Queen Bey herself sings in ” HEATED », « Got a lot of style, got a lot of Tiffany on me! »



Read also :



“Buy now, pay later”: why payment facilities are particularly indebted to young people

Front page photo credit: Instagram screenshot of Tiffany & Co.