Tiffany & Co: its Lose Yourself In Love campaign with Beyoncé in the heart of Paris

Until October 20, the jewelry brand Tiffany & Co is setting up an XXL Blue box in the heart of Paris, Place Beaubourg, and unveiling its Lose Yourself In Love campaign with Beyoncé.

On the occasion of the twentieth edition of the contemporary art festival Nuit Blanche in Paris Tiffany & Co unveiled on October 1st its new immersive installation. Placed at the foot of the Center Pompidou in Paris, the digital cube named Lose Yours, uses the codes of the famous blue-boxforget-me-not colored box offered with the jewelry from the American jewelry house to help us (re)discover the collection Lose Yourself In Love embodied by superstar Beyoncé.

Celebrating individuality, love and universal connection, the clip of the American superstar, who recently became her faithful ambassador with her husband Jay Z – is projected on all sides of the cube. Seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until October 20the digital installation offers visitors images from the New York house’s new collection.

A symbolic attraction not to be missed

After Tiffany Lock, Tiffany’s continues to play with the proportions and presents the City Hard Wear necklace in 18 carat yellow gold, specially designed for the campaign. Like a beacon in the night, Lose Yours inspires us self-confidence and optimism by making Place Beaubourg vibrate with New York’s electrical energy.

© Tiffany & Co.

Photo credits: Tiffany & Co