Tiffany & Co opens Vision & Virtuosity in London

10 exhibitions that you cannot miss this spring

Jewelry trends to wear in spring 2022

London brought together many of the best-known names on the international art scene last night for the 150th anniversary of Tiffany & Co in the city. The Saatchi gallery in the English capital acted as a stage to host the opening of the exhibition Vision & Virtuositya tribute to the jewelery company that transports each visitor to its identity, heritage and the creative influence it has had throughout its history in the world of culture and fashion.

Many of the closest faces of Tiffany & Co came to this location in the exclusive Chelsea neighborhood, such as Gal Gadot (who is the image of its high jewelry), ROSÉ, Florence Pugh, Rachel Zegler or Olympia from Greece, who did not want to lose a private pass with a party of the exhibition, which opens to the public for free from today June 10 to August 9.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Vision & Virtuosity Through more than 400 pieces, it goes through the history of the jewelery house since it was born in New York in 1837 until its consolidated present. In this sample, which includes no less than seven exhibition halls, there are from High Jewelery designs to representations of its emblematic and luxurious window displays or, also, the newly acquired Empire Diamond of more than 80 carats and the script for the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

DR/ TIFFANY & CO

Going through this exhibition is like immersing yourself fully in the history of Tiffany & Co. As soon as you set foot in the gallery, the first room of the exhibition approaches the figure of the founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, while, in the rest, there are many other themes that They deal with his design, his work methodology or his relationship with the artistic world. Thus, in its spaces you can see a large number of characteristic elements that define the jewelry house: from an annual collection of its Jewelry Wing blue bookpassing by the iconic engagement ring Tiffany Setting of 1886, the diamond tiffany 128.54 carats or the diamonds that pay homage to the film that Audrey Hepburn starred in in 1961. A must see for any jewelry lover.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io