Tiffany Heathcott, the first person to drive trucks by remote control

Tiffany Heathcott will be the first person to drive a truck remotely, in addition to contributing to the development of autonomous driving

It’s two news in one. On the one hand, the advancement of transport technology, capable of allowing a cargo truck is driven as if it were a simulator, from an office, without having to occupy the cabin. On the other, that a Swedish woman with vast experience on the routes, has been hired to be the first person to make these trips remotely, and at the same time, train Artificial Intelligence systems for the autonomous driving of trucks in the future.

The company that created the technology is Einride, also of Swedish origin, who just landed on USA with offices and factory in Austin, Texas. This company was founded in 2016 with the mission of developing solutions for electrified commercial mobility and autonomous trucks. The first product was launched in 2018, and it was a truck to transport wood called T-Log, and it was completely autonomous and electric. The second step was Pod, a fully electric driverless truck, which began testing on public roads in Sweden in 2019.

The Pod is driven by remote control, through high definition cameras that allow the complete environment of the vehicle to be seen from the command center

In parallel, Einride offers fully electric Class 8 trucks, and that is the reason why they have decided to expand their action to North America. In the process of gaining such an active market in road freight transport, the incorporation of the protagonist of part of this news, which is Tiffany Heathcottthe Swedish driver who will fulfill the role of being the first to guide the Pod from a control center, and not from the cabin.

In this first stage, Tiffany will act as the driver of a Pod truck, but will contribute substantially to the development of autonomous driving tools with the aim that, when the development process has reached the point of being able to put the system into operation with multiple vehicles, it will be she, along with other operators, those who simply supervise the work that the trucks will do by themselves and no longer drive them.

A Pod in the middle of two conventional trucks. The company Einride also manufactures electric trucks as an integral development of sustainable mobility of loads

In this way, the fleet will have many autonomous trucks for each operatorwhich will facilitate the growth of the distribution network.

“We believe that becoming autonomous is not the same as losing the human element. We believe the opposite, that technology is stronger with the human element still in the loop and we are dedicated to creating a safer deployment of our autonomous and electric technology with this remote operation approach.”said Robert FalckCEO of Einride.

Tiffany thinks the same, and for that reason he was very interested when he was offered to participate in the program of the company in his country. For that had to do full training which includes driving the Einride Pod from the Remote Pod Operation Station where operators are trained and tested in all the various modes of operation and safety protocols.

“When I was presented with the opportunity to join Einride in this new role, I saw that this was one of the most important steps I could take part in creating a better and more sustainable future for the next generation and for the planet. Once other truckers can see what the remote approach to shipping can do for them, both professionally and personally, I am sure more and more will want to participate in creating lasting change.”

The Pod, a truck without a driver’s cab. For now it drives by remote control, but in the future it will be autonomous

Enride’s remote operator workstation is very much like a simulator, with several monitors connected in real time to high-definition cameras that are located on board a AET (Autonomous Electric Transport). A steering wheel, an accelerator and a brake pedal connected to the vehicle send the operator’s orders through the low-latency 5G network to the truck’s mechanics. These technologies allow the remote driver to see what is happening around the truck in real time as if sitting in the cab itself.

Contrary to what one might think, this technology will not leave the workforce unemployed, at least in the US, as the heavy-duty trucking sector is currently facing a growing shortage of truck drivers. According to American Trucking Associationat the end of 2017, in the US alone, 51,000 drivers were needed to cover the needs of the main transport companies. With this system, the autonomous truck drivers of tomorrow they will be able to do this high-tech work in a much more comfortable environment, returning home at the end of a working day in contrast to the prolonged absences required to travel through such a vast country.

