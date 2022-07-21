Tiffany lamps are back

Jewel-toned crystal shapes inspired her own collection of Gem Collection fabrics: embroideries, prints, velvets, bouclesetc., with colors and textures that reference Tiffany’s rich history: “The essence of Tiffany is this quality of craftsmanship”, Explain. “Each piece of glass was chosen individually for each lamp. That adds another layer to the design. Customers today are more interested in how something is made. That has changed in recent years.”

A Tiffany lamp in Jennifer Aniston’s office at her Los Angeles home, designed by Stephen Shadley. Francois Dischinger.

that sense of handmade appeals to both interior designers and collectors. Ever since he saw several Tiffany wonders at the Winter Antiques Show in April, AD100 designer Giancarlo Valle has been itching to put one on a project. He envisions an elaborate chandelier hanging in a kitchen, for example, or a mosaic fireplace in an overly austere space, musing that “I think they have to be in a totally opposite context from where they came from to really work.”

Meanwhile, decorator Remy Renzullo placed a Tiffany lamp from his mother’s collection on the nightstand of his Manhattan apartment. And Jennifer Anniston, in collaboration with AD100 interior designer Stephen Shadley, he chose one to cast warm light in his Beverly Hills home office. Contemporary product designers are also taking a cue from studios like Lulu LaFortune and Friend of All, who are reusing colored glass in their practice. Studio Job has even released their own interpretation kitsch of the classic, first in bronze with Carpenters Workshop and then in resin for Seletti.

Gem Collection by Nadia Watts for Kravet. Courtesy of Kravet.

when they are bought tiffany piecesAs with any historical work, Riou advises paying close attention to condition and provenance. Interestingly, he explains, having studied price lists from 1906 and 1910, Tiffany’s most expensive creations of the era remain some of the most coveted today. “They were the most complex shapes and the most labor-intensive creations,” she says. “What can make one example of a model better than another is the art of glass selection and color palette harmony.”

People are moving away from that approach, or even from the wabi sabi look, because it is very saturated,” explains Valle. “I think we are seeing a return to this craft erawhere there was a complete vision from design to architecture to interiors.”

Article originally published in AD PRO.

Translation and adaptation of Fernanda Toral.