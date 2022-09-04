Tig Notaro joins the cast of The Morning Show – Spoiler Time

The production of the third season of The Morning Show continues to build as the series is filming new episodes, and it has been revealed that the comedian and actress tig notaro will be part of the successful series of AppleTV+.

the protagonist of OneMississippi will be in charge of interpreting amanda robinsonthe corporate tycoon’s chief of staff Paul Marks (Jon Ham), who intends to acquire UBAthe chain in charge of developing the most important morning show in America, which has alex levy (Jennifer Aniston) Y Bradley Jackson (Reese witherspoon) in front [vía].