Tig Notaro joins the cast of The Morning Show – Spoiler Time

The production of the third season of The Morning Show continues to build as the series is filming new episodes, and it has been revealed that the comedian and actress tig notaro will be part of the successful series of AppleTV+.

the protagonist of OneMississippi will be in charge of interpreting amanda robinsonthe corporate tycoon’s chief of staff Paul Marks (Jon Ham), who intends to acquire UBAthe chain in charge of developing the most important morning show in America, which has alex levy (Jennifer Aniston) Y Bradley Jackson (Reese witherspoon) in front [vía].

In addition, it was also revealed the incorporation of nicole beharie (Miss Juneteenth), who will give life to Christina Huntera down-to-earth, competitive and charismatic millennial who is a new host on The Morning Show. Christine works hard and carries himself irreverently in a good mood [vía].

Everything seems to indicate that both characters could be key to the development of the story, which although nothing has been revealed, the series will explore the consequences of acts of Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), that despite his death, there is new material that will raise a lot of controversy for the program he worked on and for the entire industry.

