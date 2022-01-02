Tiger attacks orderly, the deputy sheriff shoots and kills her. The boy had put his arm in the cage

“It is a very sad day for the Naples Zoo. We have lost Eko, our Malayan tiger. We will miss him very much ». These are the words with which the Naples Zoo, the American zoo in Naples, Florida, announced the tragedy that involved the killing of Eko, the Malayan tiger. The dramatic story that shocked the entire community was reconstructed by the zoo authorities who opened an internal investigation, and by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, who was personally involved.

MORE INFORMATION

New Year’s barrels, slaughter of animals: 400 dead dogs and cats, thousands fled. Worse budget than in 2020

Captured and killed “Stripe”, the nightmare squirrel: he terrorized 18 people in two days

It all started with the inexplicable behavior of the twenty-six-year-old River Rosenuist, an attendant of an external cleaning company who, after having passed the security barriers, would have found himself at closing time near the tiger exhibition area. At that point, according to what emerged, he would have slipped a hand, or even his arm, between the bars. A rash gesture that would have triggered the attack. Eko, in fact, had immediately grabbed him starting an attack that would have ended only with the intervention of the deputy sheriff who arrived immediately on the spot. The tiger, in fact, confirmed Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, who had never let go, had in fact forced his deputy to shoot.

A single shot that had freed the man and sent the feline away. At that point, with Eko injured, she had retreated to the back of the exhibition area, the zoo management had sent a drone to check on her condition. The tiger, in fact, did not seem to show signs of life. Then, finally, the entry of the veterinarian who could not have done anything but note the death. Eko was eight. She had arrived at the Naples zoo in December 2019.